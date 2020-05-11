Alexandre Cusson leaves the race for the leadership of the PLQ
On 20 march, the LIBERALS had announced the suspension of the race in the chiefdom due to the pandemic.
May 11, 2020 10h56
Updated at 11: 11
Chloe Cotnoir
The Forum
Alexandre Cusson withdraws from the leadership race of the liberal Party.
The former mayor of Drummondville made the announcement Monday morning on his page in Facebook.
“Considering the current evolution of the pandemic in Quebec, its impact on the life of the population and on the eventual recovery of the leadership, it appears to me to be unrealistic and irresponsible to consider a reversal of that race in the next few weeks, even before 2021. Personally, having left my job, and waived any compensation for participating in this race, not being independent of fortune, and to earn my living as a large majority of Quebecers, this period is not feasible. Then, in the face of this dilemma, I had to make an agonizing choice. I announce to you so that I will no longer be from the race for the leadership of the LIBERALS when the party will relaunch this last, ” he announced.
Mr. Cusson has sent a letter to the executive of the liberal Party on Monday morning.
“The whole world is going through a troubled period, a pandemic that causes us to question our ways of doing things and which causes, in all areas of activity, a lot of challenges and difficulties. Certainly, the policy is no exception. In this sense, the conditions and the reality that prevailed at the time when the leadership race of the liberal Party of Quebec began to do more. For candidates for the chieftainship, it was essential to be able to go to the meeting of union reps and activists on the ground, to meet them personally to enable them to know more from those who aspire to become leader of this great party. Clearly, the coming months will not be conducive to this type of meetings which will be not impossible with many of our members. For all these reasons, my team and I have come to the conclusion […] that the liberal Party of Quebec has no choice but to cancel the race, “said Mr. Cusson that invites its followers to” group for the promotion of liberal values “.
“More than ever, the role of the official opposition, will be essential in the coming weeks and months. More than ever, we need to be united. More than ever, we must build a strong opposition and structured, ” said Mr. Cusson.
The former president of the Union des municipalités du Québec and mayor of Drummondville, had launched his campaign in the month of January.
Mr. Cusson was committed to put in place within the party a direction of the ethics and compliance within the first 100 days.
It also promised to drop in the same period a draft law that will engage all political parties in quebec to establish a branch of ethics.
Suspension of the race
Mr. Cusson was thought that the party had no choice than to return the election of the new chief at a later date. Conversely, its rival, Dominique Anglade called for the maintenance of the race in restricted conditions. According to her, the race could continue, ” digitally “.
It is ultimately a mutual agreement that the two candidates and the executive of the PLQ had agreed to postpone the race until further notice.
Alexandre Cusson counted on the support of the local liberal Lise Thériault and Marwah Rizqy, in particular.
The LIBERALS should elect a new leader on may 31 next succeeding the ex-prime minister Philippe Couillard. A new schedule must be developed according to the evolution of the pandemic.