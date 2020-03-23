Alexey Sorokin — about the postponement of the finals of the European Cup: “UEFA made a judgment call”

Member of the UEFA Executive Committee Alexei Sorokin praised the decision by the organization to postpone the finals of the Champions League and Europa League this season because of the pandemic, COVID-19.

— Frankly, more options in the present circumstances there. To prepare for the major games, major tournaments are technically difficult, when closed countries with no access to private capital. The virus has made changes in all, and football is no exception, so the decision is entirely reasonable, — said Sorokin.

— The deadline to determine the new date of the finals? I think it is an open question, in principle, had plans to play all the matches in European competitions until June 30, but every week is different. Probably, UEFA will look at the changing epidemiological situation. Every day brings some surprises.

Earlier it became known that postponed to a later stage Champions League finals (30 may), Europa League (27 may) and the women’s Champions League (24 may). The decision to approve the new date is still pending.

