Alexey Sukhanov met his love

The star of the talk show “Talking Ukraine” has shared details of his personal life.

In April, a popular talk show “Talking Ukraine”, which airs on the TV channel “Ukraine” will celebrate its 8th anniversary. During this time, the program has changed lives of thousands of participants, but also the change in the life of a longtime leading talk-show Alexey Sukhanov.

A few years ago he went through a divorce. But now personal life of the man normal – heart of the presenter is no longer free. And during the quarantine Sukhanov had enough time to spend together with your partner.

In an interview with “KP in Ukraine” Alexey Sukhanov said that officially the marriage of the lovers was not yet legalized, but spend a lot of time. Especially now, when Ukraine went to the quarantine.

“I am now a pleasure to be at home. Enjoying it, honestly! Read books, watch movies, listen to music, sleep, eat, kiss with a loved one”, – says a leading TV channel “Ukraine” Alexey Sukhanov, but to disclose the details of his personal life is not in a hurry.

Earlier Alexey Sukhanov has told about the reason for the divorce with his wife.

Olga — the woman leading became acquainted in his native Ivanovo, became his official wife. But a few years ago they broke up. She now lives in the United States, remarried and had a baby in the new marriage.

“The decision to divorce was made by me from my own stupidity. But the decision to talk about it from experience, because I did the work over personal errors. And it seemed to me that even this way you can prevent someone from making a terrible mistake. Olga for me was and still is best friend. Incidentally, we still keep in touch and communicate very well. Her love was real. But it happens that men, Capricorns, in particular, they are very stubborn. And they Mature later than women. So it was with me”, – shared the leading.