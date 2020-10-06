“After 200 days we are still in quarantine, there was no plan yesterday and there is no plan today,” said the former governor of Mendoza.

The national deputy and former governor of Mendoza, Alfredo Cornejo , fired again with thick ammunition against the National Government and against the president, Alberto Fernández .

As is often the case today, the channel for expressing opinion was the politicians' preferred social network: Twitter. There, Cornejo criticized what he understands as a “lack of plan” after more than 8 months of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After 200 days we are still in quarantine. The economy was turned off, schools were closed, freedom of movement was violated. They closed everything with the excuse of a false dichotomy. There was no plan yesterday and there is no plan today,” Cornejo explained in the bird's social network.

