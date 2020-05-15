Alice : in The land of disenchantment *** 1/2
Alice, wife model, is going to morph into the luxury escorts to avoid bankruptcy.
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / The premise ofAlice is distinguished by its originality. When the young woman of the title, discovers that her husband has squandered the couple’s money on prostitutes of luxury, she decides to take on the role to meet the needs of his son. Josephine Mackerras manages to make the whole thing credible, engaging a first feature film, which oscillates between the comic and the dramatic, with a powerful message of liberation.
Our Alice (Emilie Piponnier) flows — believes-it — happy days with Francis (Martin Swabey) and his little Jules. Conditioned to please, she gives and gives without counting in his role of perfect wife.
His world crumbled under his feet, noting that their condo will be entered within two weeks (it is a little big, but, well, nevermind). By rummaging through the affairs of her manipulative husband, Alice discovers the escort agency that he / she attends and reports to analyse the functioning.
The Parisian met Lisa (Chloe Boreham) and binds friendship. One thing led to another, the naive becomes a candidate escort the reconciliation of work and family will not be evident — to avoid bankruptcy. His debut, nervous and awkward, are more hilarious than erotic! The director avoids the sordid, and we are in doubt with a feminine touch, the cost-free exploitation of the body.