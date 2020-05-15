Alice : in The land of disenchantment *** 1/2

Alice, wife model, is going to morph into the luxury escorts to avoid bankruptcy.

May 15, 2020

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / The premise ofAlice is distinguished by its originality. When the young woman of the title, discovers that her husband has squandered the couple’s money on prostitutes of luxury, she decides to take on the role to meet the needs of his son. Josephine Mackerras manages to make the whole thing credible, engaging a first feature film, which oscillates between the comic and the dramatic, with a powerful message of liberation.

Our Alice (Emilie Piponnier) flows — believes-it — happy days with Francis (Martin Swabey) and his little Jules. Conditioned to please, she gives and gives without counting in his role of perfect wife.

His world crumbled under his feet, noting that their condo will be entered within two weeks (it is a little big, but, well, nevermind). By rummaging through the affairs of her manipulative husband, Alice discovers the escort agency that he / she attends and reports to analyse the functioning.

The Parisian met Lisa (Chloe Boreham) and binds friendship. One thing led to another, the naive becomes a candidate escort the reconciliation of work and family will not be evident — to avoid bankruptcy. His debut, nervous and awkward, are more hilarious than erotic! The director avoids the sordid, and we are in doubt with a feminine touch, the cost-free exploitation of the body.

The encounter of Alice with Lisa (Chloe Boreham) will be crucial.

Cinema in the Park

Also, the about lodge elsewhere. For the most part, are the states of mind of Alice and its transformation in the interest of the filmmaker. Josephine Mackerras uses a camera to close when it raises its eyes to its protagonist, often filmed in close-up.

The director has not tried to make Alice a perfect heroine. It has its flaws and sometimes takes ill-advised decisions. Like when she let Francis back in her life and the life of Julius…

Émilie Piponnier carries the film on his shoulders without firing a shot, by being credible in both naive and, later, as a woman filled with anger deaf. This role earned him a best performance Award at the Mostra of Valencia 2019.

The film is refreshing, charming and intelligent, but it falls down in some form of otherworldliness in relation to prostitution (and doesn’t avoid some clichés). Clients may be “high-end”, they are all too nice (and éjaculateurs early) for that to be believable. Of twisted, there are in all spheres of the society.

It is a small reserve on this comedy-drama that won the Grand jury prize at the festival South by Southwest in 2019. Especially as the twists in the last act are well taken, with a final successful. It doesn’t happen so often.

You can watch Alice on the platform of the cinema of the Park.

The generic

Rating : *** 1/2

Title : Alice

Genre : Comedy, drama

Director : Josephine Mackerras

Actors : Émilie Piponnier, Martin Swabey, Chloé Boreham

Duration : 1h44

Le Soleil

