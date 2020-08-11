All Canadians will have access to the digital version of the TIFF
The Festival international du film de Toronto (TIFF) has unveiled more details about the hybrid version of the event, a pandemic requires, which will take place from 10 to 19 September.
August 10, 2020 19h58
The canadian Press
The next festival of cinema in Toronto will bet both on a digital programming for the festival-goers to the home, and an indoor program, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox and at the Isabel Bader Theatre.
The co-chairs Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente have indicated that the cost of the screenings will be the same for participants online and in person.
Film fans will also be able to see movies in their car to drive-ins CityView and Lakeside. Screenings in the open air will also take place in public places.
Furthermore, it will be possible to register on the digital platform of TIFF, Bell Digital Cinema, across Canada to take advantage of the online version of the festival.
A whole new application TIFF must be launched on September 9, to facilitate the broadcasting of films on television screens at home.
The presale is reserved for the faithful of the event starts on the 28th of August and the box office opens September 5 for the general public.