All for the music: a great appointment for the Saint-Jean on TFO and YouTube
Isabelle Boulay, Damien Robitaille and Mehdi Cayenne will participate in the 24 June was a big concert <em>live</em> bringing together a dozen artists representing the canadian francophonie in all its diversity.
3 June 2020 13: 20 pm
Yves Bergeras
The canadian Foundation for the dialogue of cultures (FCDC) announced on Wednesday that the programming of All for the music, a series of concerts to be broadcast by the TFO from 24 to 28 June, in the framework of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
These musical celebrations will start on June 24 to 19h (from the East), on the occasion of a great concert live , which will bring together Damien Robitaille, Isabelle Boulay, Michel Rivard, Éric Lapointe and Florent Vollant, Luc de Larochellière and Andrea Lindsay.
Shoots the coyote, Antoine Gratton, Wesli, Caroline Savoie, Michelle Campagne and the trio Chance (Chloé Locasse, Geneviève Toupin and Vincent Square), not to mention the singers ottawans Mehdi Cayenne and Melissa Ouimet – will also participate.
These twelve French-speaking artists from multiple canadian provinces, and represent musical horizons, and very different, highlights the FCDC, about this “appointment only”.
This special show, “festive and inclusive, 90 minutes will be followed by other initiatives designed to radiate the musicians in French-speaking countries.
Series on YouTube
A second component will extend the musical celebrations until the 28th of June, on the Web. The YouTube channel All for music will feature “exclusive performances”, in the course of 12 episodes of 30 minutes each.
Twenty artists will participate, showing their way of “illustrated musical landscape of the canadian francophonie”, submits the FCDC by way of a press release.
Quebec and Ontario will be well represented, with performances of Dumas and Mamselle Ruiz, as well as four training courses franco-ontarian duo Moonfruits and Yao (Ottawa), Patricia Cano and Benjino.
We will also be able to see and listen to the Acadian Lisa Leblanc and the Manitoba Kelly Bado, Jill Barber, and Loïg Morin (b.c.-based), or d. cover the more exotic Sophie Villeneuve (Yukon), Cristian De La Luna (Alberta), Yves Lécuyer (Territory of the North-West), Stephen Fletcher (Saskatchewan), James Surette, Nova Scotia, Mermaid and Sailor (Île-du-Prince-Édouard) and Mary Barry (Newfoundland and Labrador).
“Priceless”
The two components are produced by Les Productions Rivard, based in Winnipeg. The initiative is co-opted by canadian Heritage.
“In these times little normal, it is important to continue to recognize the artists of the canadian francophonie. The St-Jean is an opportune time to celebrate the diversity and the presence of the francophonie across Canada,” says the general director of the FCDC, Guy Matte.
“The canadian francophonie is an invaluable wealth and we are proud to be able to give a showcase to the artists among us and contribute to the promotion of our culture” for its part, responded-the senior director of content of Groupe Média TFO, Nadine Dupont.
“The French-speaking communities across the country will be able to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our shared heritage”, she says.