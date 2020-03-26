All modern drugs and technology lost ground garlic, ginger and hand washing
Ukrainians adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of health for protection against coronavirus.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted on using mobile apps Gradus.
The results of the survey showed that most Ukrainians than usual began to wash his hands. This was stated by 94% of respondents. 83% of Ukrainians stated that to avoid visiting crowded places. 64% said that hands are disinfected by special means. However, masks are worn only 22.5% of respondents.
In addition, more than half of the respondents indicated that they closely monitor your daily diet.
So, in the course of the survey it became known that the Ukrainians stimulate the immune system with foods rich in vitamins A, b, C (91,4%), fatty acids omega-3 (63,5%) and antioxidants (38.9 percent).
Among the most popular of the “immune” products – a group with potent anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral properties: lemon (81,0%), ginger (75,8%), garlic (72,9%), onion (68,8%), honey (67,1%), sour berries (64%), apples (42,7%).
The main “tricks” to strengthen the immune potential of the organism to the respondents, healthy sleep (78,5%), eating healthy food (74,8%), nutrition (68,6%), active lifestyle (59,5% ), regular exercise (54.1 per cent).
Participation in the survey of 500 respondents.