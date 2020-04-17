All residents of the ltc facility will not be tested
Photo: Jean Francois Badias Associated Press
According to the Fédération de la santé et services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), the screening of personnel varies from one CIUSSS to the other, in the region of Montreal.
After having announced last week that all residents of NURSING homes would undergo a screening test at the COVID-19, the government Legault moves back. NURSING homes, who are struggling with an outbreak confirmed the COVID-19, should now ” test only the first 2 to 5 residents who have symptoms in each of the units (or stages) involved, indicates a new directive of the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS), obtained by The Duty.
Institutions should ” [assume] that every resident additional that develops subsequent symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 is infected by the SARS-CoV-2 [sars coronavirus] “, it is written in the same directive.
This change, of course, emanates from the Direction of the public health. In fact, to explain this turnaround, the MINISTRY cites a letter from the deputy minister of Health sent to the presidents and directors general of the institutions on 11 April, three days after the announcement of the prime minister, François Legault : “These are the directors of public health who will prescribe the realization of sequential tests in these environments in order to respect the capacity of laboratories and to contribute to the epidemiological investigations in progress. “
We tested out 1500 of the 2500 patients. But during the screening, we had to stop due to a lack of swabs.
— Sophie Zang
On Wednesday, the prime minister has indicated that the stocks of reagents, needed for the analysis of tests, are limited. “We are in for three days,” he said, noting that Quebec is in discussion with the national microbiology laboratory in Winnipeg to make. “Therefore, we do not think that there will be a problem,” he continued.
As for the swabs, the MSSS indicates that the reserves are sufficient to ” approximately two weeks “. “The estimate at the height of the two weeks […] is an [estimated] overall for the province, and takes account of the latest guidelines for testing “, we are told, by e-mail.
On the ground, the sound of a bell is different.
The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal was launched this week-end for an operation of large-scale screening in its NURSING homes. “We tested out 1500 of the 2500 patients,” says Dr. Sophie Zhang, co-head deputy of the accommodation in the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. But during the screening, we had to stop due to a lack of swabs [small brushes to make the collection]. “She learned Wednesday evening that she could not finish the screening, in the absence of swabs sufficient.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec and in Canada
The response from the HSS
Questioned about this, the HSS responds that” it is possible that some establishments, which ought to proceed to screening, the massive reason of outbreaks in NURSING homes or RPPS [private residences for seniors], have seen their reserves of swabs to be depleted faster than originally planned since the priorities of analyses have been reviewed “.
The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal would have liked to pursue its strategy of screening all patients of the NURSING homes, that they have or do not have symptoms of the COVID-19. “We wanted to continue to test everyone and everything on the floors to move patients with the COVID-19 in the “hot zone”, ” says Dr. Sophie Zhang. Asymptomatic patients can be isolated quickly, ” she says. “For example, in a ltc facility, on a floor of 28 patients, they found 7 positive cases that are asymptomatic,” said she.
Thanks to this mass screening, older patients, who have symptoms like the COVID, but which are not being met, may remain in “cold zones”, non-contaminated, she adds.
The CHSLD Nazaire-Piché, all residents underwent a screening test, ” says Dr. Dominique Langevin, who is working there. According to her, the universal screening must be done in other NURSING homes. “Are we going to have the obnoxious to tell a family that their parent is not going well is presumed COVID and leave it in ignorance of a diagnosis ? request-t-it. It is a drama, be COVID positive. “
Dr. Dominique Langevin recalls that the doctors have checked in with the patients and families the level of care desired (e.g. : comfort care), in the event of contamination to the COVID-19. “We prepared for a possible death,” she said.
Follow the evolution of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Quebec and in Canada
And testing for employees ?
According to the announcement of François Legault last week, all employees of NURSING homes will undergo a screening test at the COVID-19.
In a Thursday press briefing, the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, said that ” the priority was given to the staff of CHSLD where there are outbreaks and where there are a number of cases “. “It is in the making, she said. And gradually, I hope that we will be able to do the same in all NURSING homes. “
According to the Fédération de la santé et services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), the screening of personnel varies from one CIUSSS to the other, in the region of Montreal. “In general, NURSING homes with the most infected have been tested, said Hubert Forcier, adviser to the information. For example, in the east of the island, 6 on 15 are made. “On the other hand, in the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal, the employees at one NURSING homes have undergone screening tests, according to the FSSS-CSN.