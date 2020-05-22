All students will be in class this fall
Students in primary and secondary school will be physically in the classroom this fall, full-time or part-time.
May 21, 2020 15h23
Marie-Eve Morasse
The Press
The return to the classroom this fall could be full time for all students in primary and secondary school, according to one of the scenarios presented Thursday to the school network by the minister of Education. If the public health does not allow it, the school could then be part time for all students.
One thing seems clear : the students in primary and secondary school will be physically in the classroom this fall, full-time or part-time.
In the document presented to the school network which The Press has obtained a copy, the full-time attendance is not excluded and the idea of distance education for secondary school students appears to have been ruled out.
