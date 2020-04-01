All that Taurus re: What will happen to money, love, and spirits of the Zodiac in April
The forecast is nice, but there are pitfalls, says the astrologer.
Each new month brings signs of the Zodiac hope for change and improvement. According to the horoscope for April 2020, submitted by the Russian astrologer Aurora ascension, the Taurus is enough cause for joy. The astrologer said that will be money, love, and spirits of the Zodiac in April.
Money. The forecast for earnings of the Zodiac are quite positive. Venus, being not only the financial planet, but also the patron of Bullocks themselves, the number 4 changes sign at the money. This means that from the beginning of the month, the zodiac will be much easier to do business, to work and to develop a financial question. But, the astrologer notes that should not be too much to expect a miracle and give up.
Love. Everything about love of Taurus, will also be accompanied by the sign of Venus. April – parent the month of Taurus, which means the gain of energy of the Zodiac and its intrinsic beauty. The astrologer advises the zodiac to use the APR to solve all your love issues like wedding or any serious actions, because in may Venus will turn away and favorable period will come to an end.
Mood. Taurus in April, will feel the influence of Neptune’s cloudy. Especially sharply it will show the first 10 days of the month. The zodiac will be difficult to focus, more effort will be spent on “getting out of bed”. The astrologer said that if you need rest, you need to give your body a rest. In General, the zodiac is to listen to your feelings in all matters and on this basis to make plans for life.