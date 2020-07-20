Allegations: “It is finished,” says Yves-François Blanchet
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
20 July 2020 15h44
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — Yves-François Blanchet has no intention of going back on the anonymous allegations in its place.
In the aftermath of its public release to deny the said allegations, the leader of the Bloc québécois did not want to answer the questions repeated to journalists about it.
“I won’t go back on it. Yesterday, I made a point of long press, accurate, and complete. It is finished”, he settled on an exchange that is tense on Monday morning.
“The key word is “yesterday””, he added with the intention of another journalist.
Mr. Blanchet is referred to, since last week, with anonymous allegations of a sexual nature that reportedly took place in a bar in Montreal in the late 90’s.
It was, at the time, the manager of the singer Éric Lapointe, and had not yet made the jump to politics.
All the members of the Bloc québécois have lined up behind their leader, saying “being convinced that the anonymous allegations made against him are false”.
On Monday, Mr. Blanchet said his caucus had expressed “very freely” and that they “deeply desire” to move on to something else.
At his side, his whip Claude Debellefeuille has not taken the floor.