Allegations of sexual misconduct: Blanchet denies any
The leader of the Bloc québécois and member of parliament for Beloeil-Chambly, Yves-François Blanchet.
Share
July 15, 2020 11h31
Updated at 18: 00
Share
Allegations of sexual misconduct: Blanchet denies any
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
The leader of the Bloc québécois and member of parliament for Beloeil-Chambly, Yves-François Blanchet, categorically denies allegations of sexual misconduct of which it is the object.
In a statement released Wednesday by his press officer Carolane Landry, he ” calls the person who published the allegations of a complaint to the competent authorities “.
“The leader of the Bloc québécois always want justice to be challenged in order to protect real victims of criminal acts. “
Mr. Blanchet holds that he will continue his professional activities and will not make other comments.
Anonymous
The denunciation, issued on Tuesday evening and anonymously on the page Facebook ” Hyenas in petticoats “, refers to an incident that apparently took place in a montreal bar in 1999, and while the current leader of the Bloc québécois was the impresario of the singer Éric Lapointe.
According to this publication, Mr. Blanchet would have attracted a woman in the toilets of the bar to offer him cocaine. Once inside, he would have suggested a sexual relationship. Faced with his refusal, he would then have kissed and wealth in spite of his protests.
“He touched everywhere, begging me to at least give him a blow job “, which she would have denied she wrote.
The Voice of the East was able to talk Wednesday with the author of this publication. Member for Shefford and vice-chair of the standing Committee of the feminine condition, the bloquiste Andréanne Larouche has declined the request for interview to The Voice of the East on Wednesday.
After having been the manager of the rocker Éric Lapointe for 20 years, Yves-François Blanchet has been elected under the banner of the Parti québécois in the riding of Drummond in 2008 and Johnson in 2012.
He has been vice-president of the Commission of culture and education, chief government whip and minister of sustainable Development, Environment, Wildlife and Parks in the government of Pauline Marois.
Having failed to secure re-election in 2014, he became a political commentator and radio host before being appointed leader of the Bloc québécois in January 2019. A native of Drummondville, it is 55 years old.