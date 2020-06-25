Almost all sectors can reopen, announces Arruda
A week after the reopening of restaurants, entertainment venues and cinemas, it is the turn of the bars, casinos and tourist accommodation establishments received the green light to public Health.
The same is true for amusement parks, water parks and spas. At the bottom, all sectors receive the green light from the public health to resume their activities, except the holiday camps with a living room, fighting sports and major festivals.
The national director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the announcement was made Thursday afternoon at Montreal, in company with the regional director of public health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin. The duo made the point on the last steps of the déconfinement before the summer period.
Dr. Arruda has insisted on the importance of the distancing of two meters, hand hygiene and the wearing of the covers-face, despite the déconfinement almost general, because a second wave is always very likely.
He also commented on the decision of the public health to stop to publish balance sheets every day. He explained that when the numbers are lower, a balance sheet on a weekly basis is a better tool to have an epidemiological portrait of the situation. If the number of cases and deaths goes up out of arrow, the government will return to the balance sheets daily.
