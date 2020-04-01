Almost deprived eyes patrol “neutralized” intruder spray
Investigators of Territorial administration, State Bureau of investigation, located in Melitopol, reported the suspicion to the commander of a platoon of a battalion of control police patrol in the Kherson region. The militiaman is suspected of excess of office powers which was accompanied by the use of special tools. If you are going to fine the driver, he nearly took his eye.
The investigation established that while on patrol the officer had intended to begin administrative proceedings for violation of traffic rules against the driver of the car “Opel”. Without any legal grounds through the open window of the car he used to citizen special tool – pepper spray “Teren -4M”.
As a result of unlawful actions of a police driver sustained injuries – chemical burn eye first degree. It was found that the man did not resist and complied with all police instructions.
Procedural guidance in pre-trial investigation conducted by the Prosecutor’s office of Kherson region.
If the fault of the police is proved, to it threatens from 3 till 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to 3 years.