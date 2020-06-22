Louis-Jean Cormier, David Goudreault, Émile Bilodeau et Patrice Michaud.
June 21, 2020
Updated on June 22, 2020 at 5h40
Already in unison
François Houde
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers – Certainly the magnificent temperature could be for something but the joyous excitement in which bathed the Amphitheatre Cogeco Sunday afternoon, two days before the broadcast of the spectacle de la Fête nationale, held in large part to the pleasure of the artists to finally find.
All those who have participated in a game of interviews during a break from the repetition got to witness an immense pleasure and a feeling of living something new. “It is in the work, but we feel that we are living something unique, said co-moderator Peter Lapointe. Already, be in the form of an amphitheatre dedicated to the presentation of shows, it is different from the big shows usual national day. It allows us to refine more, technically. We will not have the pleasure of feeling the energy of the audience, however, it will gain in quality on other points, on a visual level, especially.”
Pierre Lapointe and Ariane Moffat.
OLIVIER CROTEAU
“There are a few Saint-Jean, in the province’s history which has remained engraved, often for reasons artistic or political, and I’m pretty sure that this national day will make history, if only because it marks the beginning of the end of containment.”
“It is a very big machine. Ari (Moffatt, his co-host) and I are at the forefront but it is there to help the team move forward. It has brought ideas, requests and we were heard because there is a mutual trust already established with Jean-François Blais and Isabelle Wells that I know and respect because of the work on The Voice. It is with great pros at all levels.”
Vincent Vallières.
OLIVIER CROTEAU
“I like the idea that a nation decides to celebrate through song; it is the thing that moves me the most. That this discipline can bring together so many people, it is rare and precious. We’re celebrating our history, and it is coming; it celebrates what that one is, finally. I hope that this is what people will remember.”
His colleague and co-host speaks of pride to describe this anime. “My attachment to Quebec is extreme, and after a twenty-year career, it gives me this responsibility as a spokesman and moderator of the national Holiday; I think it’s fantastic. I want to be the transmission belt, so that the content is very emotional this show gets into the heart of the viewers.”
Melanie of the Sisters Boulay.
OLIVIER CROTEAU
When the show was aired, Ariane Moffatt will be filled if she may feel that it is the emotion that dominated. “I wish that this is the heart, the chills, living people during the show. Thus, all forms of divisions and issues of concern to us at this time will be erased on an evening where we have all been in unison.”
“Certainly, this is a show loaded on an artistic level, but the beauty of the site comes certainly add another element that is very special. I didn’t know the Amphitheater that reputation and this is the first time that I live in; I find that it is a wonderful place. It contributes to our cohesiveness among artists in addition to the many conversations we had between us since the beginning of rehearsals. With all that we experience, each of our side, and collective issues that are emerging, I felt that there was a very large listening to each other and it sets the table for the spectacle itself.”
Stéphanie des Soeurs Boulay.
OLIVIER CROTEAU
The participants live these days of preparation with an enthusiasm very encouraging. “The show itself, this is unprecedented, 360-degree, tells the story of Patrice Michaud. It is very stunning for us in some respects because there are a great deal of content variety. To me, what makes me the most pleasure in this experience, is to rediscover the world. There is so many that I see several friends with whom I had not collaborated for a long time. It is the opportunity to share our confinement period. Before the first rehearsal, I was nervous at the mere idea of going to meet so many people that I love. I felt like if I went twelve years back, and I started in this business without having all the cards in your hand. It turns me on really.”
The He original David Goudreault sees in this meeting artistic the possibility of something far more than that. “The chemistry is already happening between the artists on stage and she is going to allow a real meeting with the public. The barrier that is the screen is perhaps more porous than it may seem. The fact that it is on all networks will allow us to join the Quebec expanded and it motivates us to be the best of ourselves.”
Christine Beaulieu.
OLIVIER CROTEAU
“If there is one word that stands out for me from the experience that I saw since we came here, it is solidarity, says Louis-Jean Cormier. We stick together, we are trying to make a big show and if the solidarity of artists met to be here and participate in this collective effort moves up to the public, it is there that the word will take on its full meaning. It must be a popular event.”
“If I can afford a bit of chauvinism, says David Goudreault, I think it’s great that it takes place in the auditorium of my home town. It comes out of the poles as natural Quebec and Montreal to make it shine another through an infrastructure that is very significant for the development of Three-Rivers.”
Le Soleil