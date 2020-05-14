Amazon has called for a law against the inflated prices in time of crisis
Amazon is estimated to have already removed over 500 000 offers and suspended nearly 4,000 accounts of vendors in the United States for having violated its rules on the determination of prices.
Share
13 may 2020 17: 15
Share
Amazon has called for a law against the inflated prices in time of crisis
AFP
Agence France-Presse
SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon has called Wednesday for the us Congress to adopt a federal law prohibiting excessive mark-ups of prices during times of national emergency, in order to prevent unscrupulous dealers to take advantage of crises, such as pandemic COVID-19.
The shortage of masks and gels hydroalcoholic resulted in the proliferation of scams and attempts to sell products at exorbitant prices.
The giant of online commerce, which has been accused of not doing enough to combat the swelling of the tariffs on its platform, it considers that the responsibility rests “on the person who sets the price of a product”.
Amazon is estimated to have already removed over 500 000 offers and suspended nearly 4,000 accounts of vendors in the United States for having violated its rules on the determination of prices.
But “the disparities between the States pose a major challenge for distributors who are trying to help the authorities, to protect consumers and enforce the law,” says Brian Huseman, vice-president of the group, in a press release online.
He explains that two-thirds of u.s. States prohibit the inflated prices in time of crisis, with different definitions (10% above the average price, or 25%, for example).
When the “legal framework is in place (…) our collaboration with the authorities has a significant impact”, he says.
The manager cited the example of a seller who had accumulated 17 000 bottles of hand sanitizer and pretended to sell them at $ 70 each. It is now in the crosshairs of the justice of the Tennessee.
Amazon asks the legislators to pass a law which would punish all prices are “clearly excessive”, taking into account the cost of production higher than the ordinary.
Mr. Huseman wish that this text applies to all the links of the chain, in order to avoid that suppliers are price inflation, which will then be delayed until the consumer.
“To put it simply, we want to avoid bottles of disinfectant are not to be found in sale at $ 400 at the time where the state of emergency is decided, without penalising the supply chains forced to raise their prices because of the crisis,” says-t it.