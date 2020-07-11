AMBER alert: Norah and Romy Carpentier still not found, the search continues
Share
11 July 2020 10h44
Share
AMBER alert: Norah and Romy Carpentier still not found, the search continues
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Research is ongoing to find Norah and Romy Carpentier, which are the subject of an AMBER alert. The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec mostly attempt to shed light on the events that have led to their demise, and that of their father, Martin Carpentier.
The officers of the SQ have good hope of finding the family alive. During the searches Friday, several objects have been found in the woods by the different research teams. Very early Saturday, the research teams were back in the woods of Saint-Apollinaire.
“It is sure to make checks to know whether these finds are related to the disappearance of Martin Carpentier and his two daughters,” says the spokesperson for the SQ, Ann Mathieu.
A second helicopter is now walking through the air to monitor the sector. The helicopter belongs to the Army.
The agents still have reasons to believe that the three individuals are in the sector of the rank Bois Joly Saint-Apollinaire. The trio would be in motion.
More than 150 km of wooded area have been raked the day before. Saturday, the teams equestrian and canine teeth are attached to the foot patrols as well as well-trained volunteers.
“The workforce can modulate depending on the evolution of the situation”, said Ann Mathieu.
The ultimate goal is always to find the two girls in good health.
ALSO READ : AMBER Alert : the wife of Martin Carpentier, gone with Romy and Norah, implores her to return
+
Norah Carpentier, 11 years old, is thin, measuring 1,57 m (5’2), wears a cap and white Nike sandals white.
Romy Carpentier, 6 years old, measure 0.91 m (3 feet), wears a pink shirt, earrings, heart-shaped silver and red nail Polish.
Martin Carpentier, 44 years old, measuring 1.78 m (5’10), father of 59 kg (130 lbs), wears a gray t-shirt and jeans, can be glasses.