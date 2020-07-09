Amber alert: two children of Lévis searched

Martin Carpentier, Norah Carpentier and Romy Carpentier

July 9, 2020 15h12

Updated at 16h21

Marc Allard

The Sun

An Amber alert was triggered Thursday afternoon following a possible abduction of two children in Lévis by their father.

According to the alert sent by the Sûreté du Québec, Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, age 6, would have “probably” been abducted by their father, Martin Carpentier, aged 43, on Wednesday evening, in Lévis, around 20h.

Thursday afternoon, the mother of two children has posted a message on Facebook in which she writes : “it is necessary to find my girls and their dad.”

Mysterious accident

The disappearance would be linked to a mysterious crashed vehicle found without occupants.

To 21: 30, Wednesday evening, the presence of the vehicle has been reported along highway 20 to the height to kilometer 288. According to the Sûreté du Québec, the driver would swerve in the direction is, and then would have made the barrels in the median before coming to a stop in the path of the other side.

When the police arrived, “there was no one inside the car,” said Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ. The police have done research to see if the occupants of the vehicle would not have been ejected. In vain.

On social networks, several citizens of Saint-Apollinaire report Thursday, have been approached by the police to see if they had seen the two girls and the father.

A helicopter of the Sûreté du Québec fly over the surroundings of Saint-Apollinaire.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Le Soleil

