Amber heard shows you how to look stylish in wellies

Actress, a walk with the dog.

No, the amount of stylish outlets with a dog amber heard hardly argue with Emily Ratajkowski, which photographers are able to capture literally every day in new York. In Los Angeles, where the stars live in private homes and apartments, “meet” the actress walking much more difficult.

However, a break in the isolation Hurd did, together with her friend Bianca, Butti and his favorite dog, in a casual manner: Hunter wellies (which have become a Central part of the image), high end classic jeans and a beige parka.