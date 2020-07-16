American Airlines could lay off up to 25,000 employees because of the pandemic
American Airlines, which has approximately 130,000 employees, could lay off up to 25,000 people in October.
Share
15 July 2020 20: 27
Share
American Airlines could lay off up to 25,000 employees because of the pandemic
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The airline American Airlines warned Wednesday that it could lay off up to 25,000 employees in October, boosting the wave of layoffs that is expected to overwhelm in the fall of a sector hard-hit by the fall in air transport since the beginning of the pandemic.
The company originally thought that the traffic would be restated at that date, but “regrettably, this has not been the case,” write the company’s CEO Doug Parker and the operations officer Robert Isom in a letter sent to employees and viewed by the AFP.
The revenue from passenger flights, for example, have declined by 80 % in June compared to the previous year. “And with infection rates that rise and several States that réimposent quarantine measures, the demand for air travel is again slowing down”, they add.
American Airlines, which has approximately 130,000 employees, had already announced in early July expect to have 20,000 more people than necessary to work in the fall.
As required by the regulations, the company will start to send notice to all employees potentially impacted by layoffs, drivers, maintenance staff. But hope you don’t dismiss them as much and encourage those who can to take advantage of the programmes of early departures or extended leaves.
All u.s. airlines have received a total budget of US $25 billion paid by the government to help them to cope with the plunge in to brutal of purchasing plane tickets since the beginning of the spread of the COVID-19.
They were engaged in exchange do not delete jobs until 30 September.
But many authorities still impose restrictions, and passengers are still reluctant to tighten in a confined space.
The programmes of voluntary redundancy offered by all the major airlines are not enough.
United Airlines warned last week that it could lay off up to 36 000 employees. And the boss of Southwest Airlines, warned on Monday its employees that it would be necessary to triple the number of its passengers by the end of the year to avoid layoffs.