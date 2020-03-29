American automakers reduce wages and cut costs
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ford Motor bill Ford has no plans to defer the receipt of salary at least for the next 5 months.
However, a number of top managers of the company can only stay a half of acquired entitlements. Thus, the automaker plans to reduce financial losses in a pandemic coronavirus.
As reported by representatives of the American brand, accumulated from the deferred amounts will be paid after the company will repay not less than $ 7 billion of credit, the total of which amounts to 15.4 billion dollars.
Ford started to use credit funds in mid-March to reduce the negative impact of a pandemic COVID-19.
Also, the company hoped to do without layoffs, but will carefully monitor the situation on a rapidly falling market. Until the company suspended salary increases, overtime and the recruitment of secondary positions.
After competitor General Motors announced on March 27 that in order to save the time of a pandemic will temporarily reduce by 20% the salaries of permanent employees worldwide, and freeze work on some projects. Salaries will be reduced from 1 April, but the company promises in the future to compensate for the loss of income to staff. Also the number of employees, which cannot be translated into a remote work will be temporarily laid off with the appointment of 75 percent of salary.
GM will suspend work on some projects and reduce marketing budgets. Also pending is work on some new models, but the cars are close to launch, such as large SUVs Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade will be released on the market in the period up to the end of 2020.
The company did not stop developing electric crossover, Cadillac and Autonomous Cruise Origin, said a company spokesman in an interview with Bloomberg.