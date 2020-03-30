American citizens are afraid of its health system more than the virus
“During coronaries the U.S. health care system becomes a risk. Many victims can’t afford treatment. Policy responds to haphazard,” writes the German newspaper Handelsblatt.
“After the treatment of coronavirus Danny Askini realized two things – narrate the authors. – She once again managed to stay alive and, apparently, the rest of her life she will live in poverty. She will never collect 927 34, $ 43, total amount for services of hospitals and physicians, she said in an interview with Time magazine”.
“She lost her job and was just about to go for a new one. In this dangerous interim period she had no health insurance. A typical situation in the USA, where in most cases insurance provided by the employers”.
“Pandemic coronavirus in a double sense to bring the U.S. health care system to the limit of its capabilities. At the epicenter of the epidemic, especially in new York, hospitals are overloaded now. However, from the scale of restriction of movement of citizens, the President, the trump has so far refrained”.
“In the Presbyterian hospital at Columbia University one ventilator is divided between the two patients with the coronavirus, as the device is not enough. Other hospitals used to store corpses of the dead from coronavirus trucks equipped with refrigeration units. And the peak of the epidemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo will have only a 2-3 weeks,” the article says.
“The healthcare system in the USA is largely private and profit-oriented. It is even in normal times leads to extreme loads-about 60% of personal bankruptcies are due to the inability to pay hospital bills”, – notes the edition.
First of all, citizens belonging to the lower level of the middle class, are forced to refuse necessary treatment or expose yourself to bankruptcy. The state covers the cost of treatment is only for the poor and pensioners.
“According to the study of organizations Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center of Healthcare in California, without insurance guy who had coronavirus, on average, will have to pay the bill in the amount 9763 dollar in the absence of complications. If there are any complications, the amount could rise to 20 thousand dollars. Even if you have medical insurance, need to pay about 1.3 thousand dollars per person. A family where the virus is easily transmitted from person to person, this can quickly lead to the border financial opportunities,” the authors of the article.
“This is evidenced by statistics of the Federal reserve system of the United States, according to which 40% of American families would not be able to pull an unexpected expense in the amount of $ 400, not selling anything, not asking for help from friends or relatives or in a pawnshop. In Florida pawnshops declared “necessary” institutions, along with grocery stores and pharmacies, they are allowed to work during the outage, caused by a coronavirus”.
“Last week, Democrats and Republicans agreed on a number of support measures for people who are diagnosed with or suspected of having coronavirus. So, in case of illness or being in quarantine, will be guaranteed a salary for 14 days. However, such a very generous solutions for the US only apply to employers, the number of employees not exceeding 500. Large enterprises, which employ about half of Americans, in not one of them. It is argued that they allegedly voluntarily maintain wages to their employees. But in large companies, 10% of employees are not entitled to pay. Such payments may also exempt companies with less than 50 employees, hospitals and homes for the elderly and disabled”.
“Injustice and hatches in the American health care system is a Central theme of the campaign. This is especially true for America supports Bernie Sanders. The Senator, seeking the nomination by the Democrats of his candidacy for presidential elections, under the slogan “Medicare for all!” demands the introduction of a single public health insurance system for all citizens without additional payments.”
“In Italy, a single system of universal health insurance are unable to contain the pandemic coronavirus” – argues in turn, his inner-party rival Joe Biden demanding that no citizen of the United States was not in debt due to charge of tests and treatments.
However, it would not solve the fundamental problems of American health care, the publication says, and it wouldn’t save people from unexpected bills the amount of which can reach 50 thousand – 100 thousand dollars. The insurance covers only the costs of doctors, hospitals and laboratories, with whom contracts were made, however, for example, for tests, the patient may be sent to a third-party clinic. If in clinic with which signed the contract, they may cost 50 dollars in third-party clinic may charge and 3 thousand dollars. However, healthcare institutions are not obliged to inform patients that they are not included in the network hospitals of the insurance company.
“The more spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the more the country will be cases, like Danny Askini, – says the publication. – The epidemic is no longer confined to hubs in densely populated areas like new York, Seattle or New Orleans. Coast virus sneaks into the country. In Colorado, dominated by rural areas, hospitals have run out of masks and protective clothing. Say that that will send to Colorado in the next few days from emergency stocks will only last for one day.”
Great support for the population would be free tests for coronavirus. “A unique experiment will begin these days in Telluride, ski resort Colorado. Biotechnology company United Biomedical announced that provide free tests to all 8.5 million residents of the city and district. The company has developed a blood test that shows results within 24 hours.”
“We want to show, as extensive tests and strategic insulation can help to stop the spread of infection,” – said the Chairwoman of the Board of Mei Mei Hu. “Similar tests were conducted in the Italian commune In. There is the growth in the number of infections fell by 90%,” writes Handelsblatt.