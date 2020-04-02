American musician Adam Schlesinger died of coronavirus at the age of 52
April 2, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
Wednesday, April 1, in a hospital in upstate new York at the age of 52 years died a famous American musician and composer Adam Schlesinger, said the publication Variety. Cause of death: coronavirus disease COVID-19, said newsru.co.il.
Adam Schlesinger was born October 31, 1967 in new York into a secular Jewish family. He spent his childhood in Manhattan and in new Jersey. Music was from my childhood. Was the founder of the rock group Fountains Of Wayne and Ivy team. Famous for the musical TV series “Crazy ex”.
Schlesinger was awarded three Emmys and a Grammy. In 1997 he was nominated for “Oscar” and “Golden globe” for the main song for the movie “what are you doing!”