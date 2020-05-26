Amqui: the disappearance of Françoise St-Onge

May 26, 2020

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) request the assistance of the public in order to find Françoise St-Onge Amqui.

May 25, 2020 22h56

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) request the assistance of the public in order to find Françoise St-Onge Amqui in The Matapedia.

The wife of 69-year-old was last seen on Sunday on the rue Estelle in Amqui. She would move on foot. The sexagenarian measures 1 meter 45 (4 feet 9 inches) tall and weighs 61 kg (135 pounds). She has brown eyes. His hair is short and grey. At the time of her disappearance, she wore a mantle of spring-brown.

“His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety,” says the information officer of the SQ, Anik Lamirande.

Any person who believes to have seen Françoise St-Onge is asked to call 9-1-1. Any information to find this person may also be communicated, confidentially, to the central criminal information of the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.

Le Soleil

