An 86 year old man found safe and sound in Quebec city
August 2, 2020
August 2, 2020 15h53
Updated at 19h48
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
Jean Gagnon, 86 years old, was found in health Sunday in the early evening in Quebec city.
The Service de police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ) requested the assistance of the public to locate the man of Québec.
Because of “cognitive problems are important”, the police feared for the health and safety of Jean Gagnon be it wasn’t located quickly.