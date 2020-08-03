An 86 year old man found safe and sound in Quebec city

August 2, 2020

Un homme de 86 ans retrouvé sain et sauf à Québec

Un homme de 86 ans retrouvé sain et sauf à Québec

August 2, 2020 15h53

Updated at 19h48

An 86 year old man found safe and sound in Quebec city

Un homme de 86 ans retrouvé sain et sauf à Québec

Un homme de 86 ans retrouvé sain et sauf à Québec

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

Jean Gagnon, 86 years old, was found in health Sunday in the early evening in Quebec city.

The Service de police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ) requested the assistance of the public to locate the man of Québec.

Because of “cognitive problems are important”, the police feared for the health and safety of Jean Gagnon be it wasn’t located quickly.

Un homme de 86 ans retrouvé sain et sauf à Québec

Provided by the SPVQ

Le Soleil

