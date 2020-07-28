An adviser to Trump contaminated with the coronavirus, the president is betting on a vaccine fast
The executive of the us, has announced on Monday that Robert O’brien, who by his post is one of the men most often in contact with the president, had tested positive.
Share
July 27, 2020 14h12
Share
An adviser to Trump contaminated with the coronavirus, the president is betting on a vaccine fast
Ivan Crown
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — one of The men closest to Donald Trump, the national security adviser, was infected with the coronavirus while the american president is betting on the rapid discovery of a vaccine to contain the pandemic COVID-19, and boost his chances of re-election on 3 November.
The executive of the us, has announced on Monday that Robert O’brien, who by his post is one of the men most often in contact with the president, had tested positive.
It is not the first member of staff of the presidential to be contaminated, but health precautions at the White House are strict, each person being regularly tested, and the president has so far escaped the virus.
Rather than to return the economy to a standstill, Donald Trump judge that the output of a health crisis will pass by the vaccines and medications.
“The solution will not pass through the masks or the closure of the economy, we hope that this will be the american genius, which will allow therapies and vaccines on the go”, said his chief of staff Mark Meadows, Sunday on ABC.
Washington has spent at least $ 6.3 billion US $since march to fund vaccine projects competitors, in established laboratories such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and in two small biotech companies that have never proven to be a vaccine, Novavax and Moderna.
Not counting billions more to finance the development of treatments against the COVID-19, the construction of production plants, as well as the manufacturing of syringes, vials…
Donald Trump visited Monday the site of production of the experimental vaccine of Novavax, which has received US $1.6 billion at the beginning of July.
The leader has called the operation “Warp Speed” (a term from science fiction meaning “faster than the speed of light”) and does not hide that his goal is to vaccinate America first, far from the discourse in the eu on the vaccine as a “global public good”.
The operation is set as a goal to have 300 million doses of a vaccine by January 2021, and since no assurance exists as to the effectiveness of one or other of the projects, the contracts with three of the developers (AstraZeneca, Novavax, Pfizer) already provide for the delivery of priority in the United States of 500 million doses, according to the public announcements.
“I hope that the approval process will go very quickly,” said the american president last week, in announcing the contract of 1.95 billion US $with Pfizer. “We think this is a good one, and that other companies behind it are doing very well, and are very in advance”.
Large-scale testing
Washington has signed with the two vaccine projects western the most advanced (to the sides of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm): AstraZeneca (industrial partner of the british university of Oxford), and Moderna, founded in 2010.
The two began their phase 3 trials, the last and most important, of the thousands of volunteers. Johnson & Johnson has just started phase 1 on Monday in Tennessee.
Moderna has started phase 3 on Monday in the United States, and hopes to recruit over the months, 30 000 volunteers in Oxford is testing its vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa).
When will the results be available?
In October in the best case, perhaps in November, said Monday on CNBC the owner of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, which would make possible an announcement before the election.
The fact that the epidemic is growing in the United States, with over 60 000 positive tests per day, will help Moderna, a partner of the national Institutes of health.
Because half of the participants will receive a placebo. The more they are likely to be contaminated, the more the vaccine will have chances to prove his effectiveness in the half of the participants that will have received. The Agency of medicines (FDA) has set the performance threshold to 50 % of contamination in the least.
“Unfortunately, as has been said by the doctor Fauci (Anthony Fauci, director of the national Institute of infectious diseases), due to all contaminations in the United States, in the South and now in the West, this should help the development,” said Stéphane Bancel.