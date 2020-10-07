Úrsula Corberó posted a photo on her Instagram that drove her fans crazy and caused reactions even from J Balvin

An angel with a crown: Úrsula Corberó's photo captivated the networks

In recent years the world of entertainment has had a lot to talk about thanks to a series called “Casa de Papel” which is currently one of the most watched in the world, thanks to this the interpreters who work in it are of interest world.

View this post on Instagram Shez an angel though ud83dudc39 # LCDP5 A post shared by Uu0301rsula Corberou0301 ud83dudc23 (@ursulolita) on

One of the most relevant cases is that of Úrsula Corberó who in the series is known as Tokio , she has recently been the face of many brands. Although she is also known for being the current partner of Chino Darín .

Despite being one of the most recognized women in her country, she admitted in several interviews. “Not everything is work in life” , so it is common to see photos of them in dazzling places on their social networks wearing beautiful outfits.

In recent days, a snapshot was released on the actress's official Instagram account. Where you can see Úrsula using the filter of a pink angel with a smile lying on the bed.

The photograph has the phrase “An angel wanting to party” . And he managed to raise a surprising amount of 3,336,970 likes, including the Colombian singer J Balvin, who is a close friend of Úrsula's.