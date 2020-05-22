An antibody of SARS could help neutralize the coronavirus
Researchers from Singapore have found that patients strongly affected by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) have retained certain levels of antibodies for from nine to 17 years after infection.
As the SARS and SARS-CoV-2 are cousins, this could lead to believe that the patients infected by the second will benefit then of a long-term immunity.
SARS might also be a very powerful weapon against the SARS-CoV-2.
Researchers from the University of Washington have found in the blood of a patient who survived the SARS outbreak of 2003, an antibody — the S309 — that might be able to neutralize the protein spike of all known coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.
Coronaviruses use these proteins to enter human cells and begin to replicate.
The S309 has proven itself in the face of the SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory. It has yet to be tested in humans.