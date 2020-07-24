An app tracing the COVID-19 in the phase of “beta testing”
When it will be fully functional, the” mobile application notification of exhibition of the government of Canada, “commonly called, for the moment,” Alert COVID “, must be able to track the locations of phones without collecting personal data in a centralized manner, by using digital ids that are unique to each phone.
Share
July 23, 2020 19h16
Share
An app tracing the COVID-19 in the phase of “beta testing”
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — An application of canadian mobile phone intended to prevent users who have been in close contact with a person who has been declared positive at the COVID-19 passes now in the phase of “beta” testing.
The “beta testing” with real people, are intended to identify bugs and other problems of this application of “digital traces”.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau had announced last June that this application would be ready to be tested from the beginning of the month of July, only in Ontario, but these tests have been delayed up to three weeks, for reasons that the government has never specified.
The digital services canada, an agency that puts online the federal service, now invites the citizens to register and to put the application to the test for two to four days. Participants will be asked to perform some tasks with the application, and to indicate at what point it works for them.
When it will be fully functional, the”mobile application notification of exhibition of the government of Canada,” commonly called, for the moment, “Alert COVID”, must be able to track the locations of phones without collecting personal data in a centralized manner, by using digital ids that are unique to each phone.
The user can then be informed if their phone has recently been near a person who, later, was declared positive for the coronavirus.
In the phase “beta” of these tests, the digital Service canadian specifies that the application will send “false alerts”, to ensure that the system works well.