An eleventh-related death COVID-19 in Ottawa

May 18, 2020

Un onzième décès lié à la COVID-19 en Outaouais

The health authorities of the Outaouais region reported a new death linked to the coronavirus Sunday, the eleventh since the beginning of the pandemic.

May 17, 2020 14h29

Updated at 15h20

Jean-Simon Milette

This new death would occurred in a ltc facility. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 in two NURSING homes in the region, the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector of Gatineau, and the CHSLD Petite-Nation, St-André-Avellin.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) had announced last Thursday that the outbreak in the settlement of the Petite-Nation had been brought under control.

The CISSSO has also stated on Sunday that 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the region, bringing the balance sheet total to 395.

The number of hospitalizations remained the same while 10 people are still in the hospital to treat the virus. Like the day before, there was none of these 10 people who are in the intensive care unit.

The CISSSO there are also 71 infections among its staff members.

