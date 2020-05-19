An eleventh-related death COVID-19 in Ottawa
The health authorities of the Outaouais region reported a new death linked to the coronavirus Sunday, the eleventh since the beginning of the pandemic.
May 17, 2020 14h29
Updated at 15h20
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
This new death would occurred in a ltc facility. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 in two NURSING homes in the region, the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector of Gatineau, and the CHSLD Petite-Nation, St-André-Avellin.
READ ALSO : 79 new death in Quebec
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) had announced last Thursday that the outbreak in the settlement of the Petite-Nation had been brought under control.
The CISSSO has also stated on Sunday that 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the region, bringing the balance sheet total to 395.