Pastor Paul Mukendi, on appeal from his conviction for sexual assault on a ex-faithful, then a minor, attended a “night youth” virtual Saturday at his church Word of Life in Vanier.
26 July 2020
Updated on July 27, 2020 in 4h33
An evening of youth for the pastor Mukendi
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The pastor of the 42-year-old is introduced to his church on Saturday night all dressed in white.
The evening youth of the evangelical church “Word of life” had been advertised in advance through social networks.
“The testimony of the youth of the Reverend Paul Mukendi! Young people and their parents are also welcome to participate on-site at 240 boulevard Pierre-Bertrand. A moment not to be missed especially as you can put your questions to the man that God has raised up very young!”
Some children and adolescents have been seen to enter the church with their parents.