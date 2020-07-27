An evening of youth for the pastor Mukendi

Pastor Paul Mukendi, on appeal from his conviction for sexual assault on a ex-faithful, then a minor, attended a “night youth” virtual Saturday at his church Word of Life in Vanier.

26 July 2020

Updated on July 27, 2020 in 4h33

Isabelle Mathieu

The Sun

Pastor Paul Mukendi, on appeal from his conviction for sexual assault on a ex-faithful, then a minor, attended a “night youth” virtual Saturday at his church Word of Life in Vanier. The Québec police has opened an investigation into a possible breach of condition of release.

The pastor of the 42-year-old is introduced to his church on Saturday night all dressed in white.

The evening youth of the evangelical church “Word of life” had been advertised in advance through social networks.

“The testimony of the youth of the Reverend Paul Mukendi! Young people and their parents are also welcome to participate on-site at 240 boulevard Pierre-Bertrand. A moment not to be missed especially as you can put your questions to the man that God has raised up very young!”

Some children and adolescents have been seen to enter the church with their parents.

Pastor Mukendi was installed in his office on the second floor in order to preach and deliver his advice to the young people, who were sent questions by email or by phone.

“The youth of Word of Life has spent a great time, yesterday evening, with special guest, the Reverend Paul Mukendi, who has generously shared on his life, his career, his calling, his successes, his mistakes of youth, and on his unfailing love for God and His work, could we read on the page Facebook Youth Word of life. He also answered many questions from the young people here and elsewhere who followed live on Facebook. This was truly a memorable and uplifting for the young people of all ages!”

According to the lawyer of Paul Mukendi, Me Dominique Bertrand, the pastor has never been in contact with young people present in the building.

“He is very careful about its conditions of release, provides Me Bertrand. For example, it no longer does any of the church activities that cater to children, such as Sunday afternoons.”

Several intelligence officers of the police of Quebec were on hand to document the event. The investigators will submit their case within a few days to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) who will analyze and decide if charges of breach of condition should be allowed.

The pastor must indeed adhere to several conditions of release during the appeal proceedings, which “does not seek, accept or keep a job, paid or unpaid, or volunteer work that would place them in a relationship of trust or authority vis-à-vis persons under the age of 16 years, unless under the supervision of a person that the Court considers appropriate in the circumstances.”

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Sentenced to 8 years in prison

After a jury trial, Paul Mukendi was convicted of several counts of sexual nature, threats of death and assault.

His victim was 14 years old at the beginning of the period of the offences, which lasted a dozen years.

Judge Jean-François Émond of the superior Court has sentenced Paul Mukendi to a sentence of eight years detention. “You used your status as a man of God and a man of the church as a tool of manipulation, said the judge Émond. You have imprisoned the young victim in a virtual cell.”

Paul Mukendi has filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence. He was able to regain his freedom pending the appeal proceedings.

The pastor tried in vain to obtain the approval of the Court of appeal to carry on his work of pasteur, with the adults as with the children, under the supervision of the press officer of the church and an assistant pastor.

The judges of the Court of appeal dismissed his application in June, saying doubt that the two people have ” the independence and objectivity necessary to effectively discharge the responsibility of supervising the appellant.”

The Court of appeal stressed that at this stage of the proceedings, Mukendi no longer enjoys the presumption of innocence. “The facts revealed in the first instance suggest a disturbing connection between the offences with which he was found guilty, and some of the religious beliefs transmitted within his church, including the mother of the complainant,” write the judges of the Court of appeal.

