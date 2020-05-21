An ex-model agent recipients: “It made me reconnect with the best version of myself”
The ex-model Marie-Eve Lavoie joined the team of the Residence to the rising Sun of Bécancour to do its part in this period of a pandemic.
THREE-RIVERS — Marie-Eve Lavoie would have been able to stay home during the pandemic, which caused him to lose his job. She liked his work for a travel wholesaler Towers America, but she doubted that the tourism industry would be for a little bit to recover from the hard blow she had just cash out. It has benefited from the Delivery of canadian emergency, spent good time with her little boy of 3 and a half years but, after six weeks, the work he missed. Work, she likes it. Simple as that.
“The thing that struck me is when they have called in the army. I told myself that it didn’t make sense! I could not believe that it was made here!”, entrust to one whose brother is a member of the canadian armed Forces.
It was the turning point. “If they need help, I can’t stand sitting at home looking at my four walls!”
She went on the site put online by the government to recruit quickly to the workforce. “It was really no matter what!” slice does it. So she peeled the sites of job offers to see once more the scope of the request. As the majority of jobs were asking for experience in the field, what she had not, he was given a chance in a private residence, the Residence at the rising Sun in Bécancour, where we trained and welcomed with open arms.
“You made me would have said a year ago that I was going to be a patient care attendant, I would have laughed!”, says the one who has been a model in his early twenties.
If she laughs today, it is happiness to have had the chance to experience this job, which she loves more and more as the days go by. “I’ve never been so well in my heart that since I do this business and it’s been just three weeks!”
She doesn’t hide having had a shock when she made her debut but the feeling of pride to contribute to the effort was quickly taken over.
“I am amazed how this business is comprehensive and complex. ”
Marie-Eve Lavoie
“These are big responsibilities and for the salary, it just didn’t make sense. I do it with my heart, I’m not doing it for the salary.” The family organization, made more complex by the day care closed, could very well push them to abandon the project, as challenging as that may be. She finally found a daycare centre that is not subsidised, with the amount that it requires at the end of the line. “You really want! As it is there, I’d make more money to stay at home.”
Another hard blow came recently when his family refuses to see her for fear of catching the COVID-19. “I hadn’t realized all that… I understand them, so we made the choice not to be seen, but I realize that I shall never see you again before a little bit”, laments it.
“I do a lot of effort to keep this job. I really have to like it because I have a lot of obstacles.” And then, after a short silence, she adds: “It made me reconnect with the best version of myself and it, it is not!”
Yet, she has had some work experiences out of the ordinary when she was a model in Quebec, Italy and Tokyo. “It’s fun but it’s not as rewarding when you think about it.”
Now, she feels about her X, and grateful that he was given the chance to do its part with a customer that she especially likes. “You feel really important. I lived the moments with them that were extraordinary,” explains it by emphasizing that it feels good to be away from the young woman who was in the pages of Elle Québec or of the Vogue Italian when she returns from her shifts with a ponytail, a headband and uniform of beneficiaries attendant. “It becomes less superficial.”
Bring the sweetness in the lives of its residents, driven by the highest point and she tells many anecdotes to support his statements, like the time she was asleep a new patient with a lullaby that her grandmother would sing. “This is a lady who speaks virtually no and with whom communication is difficult. In the course of the song, she started to sing the chorus with me…”, she said with lot of pride and emotion. Find solutions to comfort these people sometimes abused by life or illness is the part that she prefers her new job. “When you’ve never done it, the hamster turns to find a solution!”
She is actually considering returning to school, of social work, to work with the older clients, even if the mom is at the dawn of the quarantine. “It is never too late!” The lightning strike was so powerful, and she hopes her story will convince others to start.