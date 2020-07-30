An expert commended the Canada not to fall for the “nationalism of vaccination”
An american expert first health plan applauds Canada for not having succumbed to the “nationalism of vaccination”.
Share
July 29, 2020 22h37
Share
An expert commended the Canada not to fall for the “nationalism of vaccination”
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — An american expert first health plan applauds Canada for not having succumbed to the “nationalism of immunization” because of his efforts in favour of a global distribution equitable of a vaccine against the COVID-19.
Thomas Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, an independent think tank based in Washington dc, argues that this distinguishes Canada from the united States and european countries who are taking steps to préacheter massive amounts of potential cures for their own populations.
Mr. Bollyky, who also teaches law at Georgetown University, is of the opinion that the “nationalism of vaccination” would undermine the efforts to neutralize the COVID-19 in the rich countries as in poor countries.
“Canada has a record of which he can be proud of in this pandemic,” said Thomas Bollyky in an interview.
His own government must, however, make it much better, has co-authored, Mr. Bollyky in an essay to be published next month in the journal Foreign Affairs.
Its position comes at a time when the Trudeau government is facing questions from some health experts about her approach on a possible vaccine.
Many are wondering why Ottawa is not doing more to fund national research on a vaccine to prevent that Canadians should not have to do the queue, potentially for months, to gain access to a potential vaccine of foreign manufacture.
A senator and some health professionals are wondering why the Trudeau government has not yet taken a decision on the proposal for a $ 35 million to fund the Providence Therapeutics. This proposal has the objective to start the trials on humans of a new technology for experimental vaccine, which has been largely financed in the United States.
Providence Therapeutics, a Toronto company, has stated that it would share its expertise at the international level and could potentially provide five million doses of a vaccine to Canadians by mid-2021, but it can not go forward with the testing or manufacture without funding.
Thomas Bollyky said that he did not know the proposal of the Therapeutics Providence, but he is of the opinion that the country must share at least a part of the whole production of a viable vaccine is created on their soil for the good to eradicate the pandemic in the world.
“If Canada is investing in this company… the fact that a part of this supply is used to meet its own needs is very well,” said Mr. Bollyky during an interview.
“The question is the following : the Canada use all of its first supplies to vaccinate members a low-risk population and would accumulate a stock of vaccine in this regard? Or participate to a kind of allocation mechanism which would allow to respond to other priority needs in other countries before you respond to the needs of less priority on his ground?”
The CEO of Providence Therapeutics, Brad Sorenson, has said that his company would be open to share its expertise in the field of vaccines at the international level, but he said he is frustrated that the government has not responded to its proposal since may.
“If we get the support of the canadian government, we will develop the vaccine in Canada,” said Brad Sorenson in an interview.
“We would try to invest more and we would try to approach other countries similar to Canada’s size and capabilities of Canada, and we seek to establish partnerships and to increase the availability of this technology, and to transfer this technology to other countries.”
In a trial that Thomas Bollyky has co-authored, a senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, rejects the argument of the “oxygen mask” advanced by the administration of Donald Trump to support the vaccination of Americans first.
The well known practice application to passengers of the airlines to place their own oxygen masks on a plane dépressurisant, so that they can help others, especially children.
“The major difference, of course, is that the oxygen masks of the aircraft does not fall only in first class — which is the equivalent of what happens when the vaccines are finally available, if governments are slow to share with people in other countries”, wrote Thomas Bollyky and the researcher Chad P. Bown.
John Power, a spokesman for Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, has said that the government was “working on all fronts possible to provide Canadians with treatments and vaccines that are safe and effective against the COVID-19”.
“This includes investment in building the capacity of manufacturing of vaccines-canadian, financial support for vaccine candidates and canadians as part of Canada’s contribution to the global effort to find a vaccine and partnerships with international candidates the most promising.”
Canada has also invested more than a billion dollars in various international cooperative efforts to find a vaccine. One of them is the initiative COVAX of the world health Organization (WHO), in which the country “will share the risks by accessing a wide portfolio of vaccine candidates,” said John Power.
COVAX is the only program to purchase vaccines in bulk to the world, and its objective is to provide two billion doses of vaccines that are safe, effective and approved by the WHO by the end of 2021, he said.
John Power has stated that vaccines would be delivered to all the participating countries, in proportion to their population, and health workers will be the beneficiaries.
After that, the access to vaccines would be expanded to cover 20% of the population of the participating countries, he said.
“Other doses will then be made available according to the needs, vulnerability and the threat of the COVID-19 in a country,” explained John Power.