The Austrian revealed the short dialogue that both had at the end of the match that the Argentine won and praised his friend's performance: “I'm sad to lose, but I'm happy for him.”

Dominic Thiem again experienced the taste of defeat in a Grand Slam . At the US Open he was on the edge of the abyss, two sets down against Alexander Zverev in the final, while today it was he who had the advantage and was not able to close the match. The Austrian left every last drop of sweat but could not overshadow the moment of his good friend Diego Schwartzman.

Once the game was over, both greeted each other on the net and spent a few seconds talking. And it was the Austrian who revealed what they said: “On the net I told Diego that he simply deserves it. He is top-10 for the first time with this victory, an incredible milestone. First Grand Slam semifinals too.”

“I am very sad because I lost and did not reach the semifinals, but at the same time I am happy for him. Losing against a friend hurts less,” he confessed and continued: “It was a very entertaining match, with incredible exchanges, four very tight sets. Time was flying by. We both gave it our all, but in tennis there is a winner and a loser. “

“To be honest today I went beyond my limit. Even if you are physically and mentally at the limit, you never know what can happen in a Grand Slam, especially with two full days to recover. In the end I gave everything I had today. It was a match incredible, I think the first of my career of more than five hours. Diego fully deserves it, everything is fine, “he closed.