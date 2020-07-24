An investigation triggered by allegations of “climate toxic” at Rideau Hall
The governor general of Canada, Julie Payette
July 23, 2020 19h54
Updated at 21h46
The canadian Press
The privy Council Office has launched on Thursday a review “thorough, independent and impartial” in response to allegations of harassment and verbal abuse to the Office of the secretary to the governor general Julie Payette (OSGG).
The CBC has published a story in which employees of the public service, under the guise of anonymity, describe a “toxic environment and a culture of fear” within the office of the governor general. According to these allegations, the working atmosphere would be so harmful that of the employees cry and others to retreat outright.
The allegations are particularly Julie Payette, as well as its secretary and long time friend, Assunta Di Lorenzo.
The canadian Press has not been able to verify these claims.
In a press release issued Thursday evening, the privy Council Office reports that the office of the governor-general is part of the core public administration. In this respect, it is also said that, “the Treasury Board policies, including the Policy on the prevention and resolution of harassment, apply to the OFFICE and its employees”.
The Office of the privy Council recalls that “the harassment has its place in any professional work environment”.
The Office says it is working, in consultation with the OFFICE, “to establish the frame of reference of this work, and it will immediately take measures to use the services of an independent third party who will conduct the review”.
In a separate statement, Ms. Payette says it is “deeply concerned” by the allegations. She welcomed an independent review which it has requested.
She adds that it is important that all the staff at Rideau Hall have a work environment that is safe and healthy. The governor general said to take it seriously “the issues of harassment in the workplace”.