An old success of Simple Plan goes viral on TikTok

The song I m Just A Kid Simple Plan output in 2002 is became viral, thanks to a challenge on TikTok.
May 28, 2020 14h39
Anne-Marie Gravel
More than 18 years after its release, the song I’m Just A Kid Simple Plan reached new heights. The title became viral on TikTok with a challenge inviting users to recreate photos from childhood and family.
More than 3 million videos have been made in the context of the challenge #ImJustAKid, generating more than 2.6 billion views. The title of the group in montreal has become certified multiplatinum in several countries.
The challenge is to reproduce a photograph of children on the chorus of the song. The video switches to the new image to that of the past. The challenge resulted in the ‘streaming’ of the song on the various platforms, a growth of over 1000% in the last two months.
The members of the group themselves have launched their official accounts and their videos to the challenge of repeating the success from their first album, No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.
Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco, Sébastien Lefebvre and David Desrosiers have dug into their own archives to re-create images of their own childhood.
“Through the tumult and the bad news of the last two months, as we sat confined to our homes as the rest of the world, it has been magical and really amazing to see that a song that we have written nearly 20 years to regain life by itself and that it brings together families and friends from around the world.”
“It’s a little ironic to become viral in the midst of a global pandemic, but we are very grateful to each family, brothers, sisters, children, parents, couples and pet owners that participate in the challenge #ImJustAKid,” say the five musicians.