Analysis: a stock market correction atypical
Photo: Danielle Corpina Associated Press
A broker usually assigned to the stock exchange New York stock exchange monitors the market from his home.
It is the recession as the stock market correction. Everything is atypical, the worlds economic and financial, having fallen under hypnosis of a pandemic, the duration of which expansion and restriction measures relating to it have yet to be clarified. But, small consolation, the fall in share prices, as steep as it is, is still contained in this time of recession caused by the distancing physics, where everything is forced break except the essential.
Wall Street started the end of April as it had done in march. The New York stock Exchange has again finished sharply lower Wednesday, anxious in the face of more news on the spread of the pandemic of sars coronavirus and its economic consequences. Her index of symbols, the Dow Jones, fell back to 4.4 %. The benchmark index, the S & P 500, has also declined 4.4 %, to 2470,50 points.
Already in the red in early trading, the indices on Wall Street have a little more sharpness to the nose when the governor of the State of New York has announced that the peak of new cases in the State may not intervene before the end of April and when one of the State of Florida has finally ordered the confinement-general of its 21 million inhabitants. “It was one of the last great States not to have imposed strict measures of containment, where the economy continued to function more or less “, one can read in a text of Agence France-Presse.
The Dow came to know in march, its worst month since 2008, with a decline of 13.7 %. And its worst quarter since 1987 with a dip of 23 %. For its part, the S & P 500 lost 20 % since the beginning of 2020, 33.9 % from its peak for the year.
Among economists, it does not cease to revise downward the scenarios. Oxford Economics wrote again on Wednesday that the extent of the restriction measures, with 50 % of world GDP in containment, severe or partial, means that the recent forecast of world growth to zero by 2020 is optimistic. “The explosion of employment insurance claims in the United States testifies to the magnitude of the economic impact “, demonstrates the firm’s research.
In the financials, we talk about huge stress on the markets and high volatility, as evidenced by the VIX index, the so-called fear, which exceeded its 2008 level to reach a peak of 83 points during this correction. Small consolation, if it were its second highest level, it is maintained, however, remains far from its record of 150 points measured during the stock market crash of 1987, noted the economists at the TD Bank in a short analysis.
Otherwise, the analysts of the institution have been observing a pressure on the money market similar to that which has been reached during the 2008 financial crisis. And a high stress on the credit market of enterprises, with a growing well-known differences, in particular in the segment of bonds with low rating. These tensions are not dissimilar to the situation that prevailed before the outbreak of the pandemic, dominated by debt, public and private, record, and a deterioration of the credit quality of the issuers.
But the fall in stock prices is surprising, not so much by its size as by its speed. It only took 22 days for the S & P 500 to fall by 30 %, surprised the analysts of TD. And had it not been for the massive injection of liquidity and support measures in the budget, with central banks being more proactive than during the recessions of the past, the fall would have been more brutal still.
A drop that remains for the moment in the average of the recessions of the past despite the unusual of the current economic shock. According to a compilation of TD-Bloomberg, the decline in the benchmark index of New York stood for the moment to 33.9 % from peak to trough. She had been 56.8 per cent during the recession of 2008, from 49.1 % in 2001. But on the time scale, and always top to bottom, the current dip covers 33 days, compared to 517 for the recession of 2008 and 929 days for 2001. That conclude ?