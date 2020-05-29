Analysis: aid to the unemployed and the “triangle of impossibility”
The déconfinement had not yet begun, and already we could hear of companies complaining about having a hard time to convince some employees to return to work.
The emergency assistance programmes of governments, adopted in response to the pandemic of COVID-19 and the impact of their own rules of containment, have sparked a craze almost immediately, a little bit of all of the world to Canada.
Delivery canadian emergency (PCU) and its offspring intended for private students summer employment (PCUE) were these measures are lauded for their simplicity and their speed of action at a time when there was reason to fear the economic and social effects devastating of a forced shutdown of entire sectors of the economy.
Some have seen in these transfers — not really unconditional nor universal, but relatively wide and substantial in spite of everything — an important step that could lead to the establishment of a permanent guaranteed minimum income. Experts had beautiful reminder of the exceptional character of the circumstances and the pitfalls in the long term of such measures, this appeared as considerations well as the distant and theoretical.
However, the déconfinement had not yet begun, and already we could hear of companies in vital sectors complain about having a hard time trying to convince some of their employees to return to work instead of stay home and still receive their cheques from the PCU. This concern among employers is more and more urgent as the economic sectors that emerge from the artificially induced coma in which they were immersed.
A brake ” astronomical “
A simulation of the impact of emergency aid on the incomes of the workers concludes that “incentives almost never view to not to return to work : the worker loses money by increasing her hours or entering the labour market,” reports a preliminary analysis of the research Chair on economic issues of intergenerational (CREEi), which will be unveiled Friday. This impact “astronomical” has been observed, in fact, on the workers who are the most modest, a single man without a child who renounces, for example, to the PCU ($2000 per month) for a full-time job (35 hours per week) at minimum wage (13,10 $ time) losing most of $ 900 in exchange. A student doing the same this summer instead of just the PCUE (1250 $ per month) would work, as for him, the equivalent of 1.59 $ per hour.
These effects will gradually disappear as the hourly wage increases, the researchers explain. They were also known to the governments, who have decided to spend in addition to considering the problem of extraordinary (and temporary) which they were facing.
They illustrate, they say, the “triangle of impossibility” facing any form of income support, that is to say that it ” cannot be both generous to the poor (without income from employment), low-cost to public treasuries, and getting them to work. It is impossible to achieve all these goals at once. A difficult balance must be found “.
The help coming
Having benefited so far to 8.25 million people for a total bill estimated at more than $ 40 billion, the PCU will happen at the end of its initial phase in July. Prime minister Trudeau has indicated this week that aid workers will continue to be needed, but he suggested that Ottawa would prefer that it happens now mainly by another program, that of grant-wage companies extending until the end of August and the cost of which was estimated at $ 73 billion.
A sort of PKU will still need to be repeated, explained, however, the president of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, without, however, tell more about its exact requirements.
It would have to be less generous and it comes as a complement to other existing measures, new and old, such as employment insurance, recommend the experts of the CREEi.
The other hand, the next portrait of the job we will probably show once again, next week, as the first and main economic victims of the pandemic COVID-19), and workers are the most modest and the most vulnerable. That is to say, those in respect of which it is feared, today, to be too generous.