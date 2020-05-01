Analysis: sad day Workers
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The more this crisis continues to worsen and is prolonged, the more damage it will inflict will be great, especially for the workers who are the most modest, recalled the president of the federal Reserve system.
We will long remember this celebration of may 1st at the age of coronavirus ! According to the most recent overall picture of the situation drawn up by the international labour Organization (ILO), more than two-thirds of the workers in the world live in a country where the closure of places of work is recommended or required, causing an average decline of 10.5 % of the total hours worked equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs.
The workers who are the most modest and the most vulnerable were the most affected, starting with the 2 billion who work in the informal economy and account for 20% of the workforce in the rich countries, but nearly 90 % of that of the poor countries. Less well protected than the others — otherwise not protected at all — by means of collective agreements, labour standards and the social safety net, they could see those of them who live under the relative poverty line (less than 50 % of the median income) go from 28 % to 80 % in rich countries.
10,5 %
This is the average decline of total hours worked in the world, equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs.
The first strokes of the probe Statistics Canada on the topic were going in the same direction. Conducted at the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19 (15 to 21 march), his investigation had revealed, among other things, that half of the decline in employment was experienced by the people earning less than two-thirds of the median hourly wage and the proportion of workers on temporary have to lose their employment (15.8 per cent) was three times higher than that of permanent workers (5.3 per cent).
Of course, some governments are making considerable efforts, including financial, to deaden as far as possible the fall of workers and businesses affected by the pandemic and containment measures. Those who seem to do it with the least difficulty and the most successful, watched, last week, the ILO in a separate report, are those who have not been forced to invent everything in the emergency, but who could already count on a proper social safety net and a culture of dialogue between the main actors of the society.
These qualities have not ceased to be solicited, whereas several governments, including the government of Quebec, begin the déconfinement of their economies, as some experts still believe that a quick rebound is possible and that many fear, on the contrary, other waves of contamination that we would force her to do the ” stop-and-go “. However, the more this crisis continues to worsen and is prolonged, the more damage it will inflict will be great, especially for the workers who are the most modest, recalled Wednesday, the chairman of the us federal Reserve system, Jerome Powell.
On this international Day of workers, special attention could be paid to the role that unions and collective bargaining can play not only in the difficult economic recovery that begins a day, but more generally in the continuous improvement of working conditions and of the competitiveness of enterprises. In a report of almost 300 pages published this fall, the OECD observed, in effect, that in addition to being of basic rights, the rights of association and to bargain collectively are, when they are exercised in a climate of trust, inclusiveness and flexibility “, one of the best ways to find ways to “cope with the demographic changes, and technology and [to] adapt to the new world of work” while taking account of the economic situation and specific circumstances.
Unfortunately, deplored the OECD, the rate of unionization in the developed countries has shrunk by half since the mid-1980s, dropping from 32% to just 16 %. Small consolation, this union presence is still 38 % in Quebec, compared to 26 % in Ontario and less than 15 % in the vast majority of american States.