Analysis: the lessons of 800 years of pandemics
Photo: wikicommons
The human and economic loss inflicted by the epidemic of Spanish influenza in 1918 were terrible in certain regions of the United States. On the photo, the american Red Cross during a speech in St. Louis, in 1918.
The history of pandemics since the black death suggests that the economy will for a long time the scar of the COVID-19, but that benefit can be salary a little high and interest rates are a little lower.
Already in 1918, the governments of cities and States in the u.s. asked how far had to go to their containment measures to slow the spread of the pandemic. Frightened by the devastation caused in the regions is infected first, some, like the leaders of the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been among the first to close the schools, the churches and the theatres. Others, such as the leaders of the nearby city of Saint Paul, just on the other side of the Mississippi, have shown themselves more sensitive to the protests of the business people who feared the economic impact of such measures and have made them as short and moderate as possible.
The human and economic loss inflicted by the epidemic of Spanish influenza have been terrible for the two ” twin cities “, but more cumbersome, however, to St. Paul and to Minneapolis, where the pace of creation of jobs, for example, proved to be twice as high. The same phenomenon has been observed between other pairs of cities, like Cleveland and Pittsburgh, or Los Angeles and San Francisco, report Sergio Correia and Stephan Luck, the u.s. federal Reserve, and Emil Verner, of MIT, in a new study this month.
40 years of the lean cows
But why settle for back only 100 years back ? Another study, this one of Sanjay Singh and Alan Taylor of the University of California, and Oscar Jorda, federal Reserve of San Francisco, goes back the course of History to reflect on a fortnight of pandemics that claimed at least 100, 000 deaths each. It begins with the black plague that would have wiped out between one third and half of the european population during the Middle Ages, and it ends with the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009 (203, 000 deaths). The latest news, pandemic COVID-19 was close to 200 000 dead.
Based on existing research on the evolution of interest rates to measure the impact of these health crises on economic activity, our experts have found that the economy continued to suffer the effects of depression during a period of forty years, or from 4 to 8 times longer than a financial crisis like the one that occurred in 2008.
This impact on economic growth would mainly to the mass of the workers and consumers disappeared, so that the means of production (agricultural land, workshops, factories…) are left intact. In its context, there is no reason to invest in new production capacity and the population, for its part, is rather in the mode of savings to erase the losses sustained during the crisis or to give themselves a cushion for the next.
In fact, it is exactly the opposite of the impact of wars, where the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people is offset by the destruction of towns, cities, roads and factories we will then rebuild to nine, as noted by the authors of the study.
The abrupt reduction in the number of workers is not without increase the relative value of those that remain, do they. The great pandemics would, thus, upward pressure on wages for about thirty years.
The initial shock and the structural changes that it causes have, in some cases, accelerated economic and social transformations. Often credited, for example, the great plagues of the Seventeenth century was not only an increase in the cost of labor in Europe, but also the demand for goods from manufacturers, thus accelerating the development of the cities in which they were produced. Conversely, stressed last month The Economist, the epidemics of smallpox and haemorrhagic fevers have likely contributed to the dismantling of the vast trade routes and global production chains put in place by the roman Empire and that would take 1000 years to recover.
Other times…
The comparison between the current situation and the past pandemics is not without risk, readily admit our experts. At the time, for example, we do not expect that people live to be very old and there were concerns especially the disappearance of those who were picked in the flower of age, whereas today it is, in fact, especially for our seniors.
And then, our economies are much more complex, more interconnected, more dependent on the services sector and better supported, too, by the public authorities, than they were even just 100 years, remind the authors of the study on the Spanish flu in the United States.
But if the Story had to unfortunately repeat itself, we would have at least the consolation to take advantage of reduced interest rates for decades to come, ” conclude the other three. This should be unpleasant for governments that need to finance the billions that they advertise for weeks in emergency aid and the billions that will have to come later in the economic stimulus measures.