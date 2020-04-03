Analysis: these unexpected attacks, which are not
The event of a pandemic of deadly influenza was presented, in 2006, as one of the greatest risks of global crisis in a world economic Forum report.
The global risks report of the world economic Forum (WEF) became a regular appointment on the eve of the famous event that is held every year in Davos. Established now for 15 years, this kind of classification of the main dangers that threaten our planet, in terms of damage potential, or probability, is based on the opinion of about a thousand experts and decision-makers of a little all areas and all countries, but mostly from so-called developed countries and from one-third of the business community. This portrait of reality is not immune to the fashions and topics of the time, but made great efforts to not be too distracted by the superficial phenomena and look as far as possible in front.
In one of these reports, the pandemic of a new flu virus deadly was presented as one of the four major risks in a world more interconnected than ever before. Such an event would not fail, it was said, to have a human cost and important economic, affecting not only the travel, tourism and the production chains in manufacturing, but also business investment and household consumption. This warning was in the first report of the Davos Forum, the one of 2006, and saw the recent episodes of SARS and bird flu as warnings.
Over the years that have followed, the risk of a pandemic has continued to appear in the reports of the GEF, while stepping back a little in the ranking of the biggest threats. In the last report, unveiled at the beginning of the month of January, it was still among the ten biggest global risks in terms of potential impact, and we lamented, in passing, that, far from improving, the level of preparedness of public authorities and companies at this event was in decline.
Other risks
This failure to hear warnings against this danger that we hung at the tip of the nose is a powerful incentive to return to see what said other of these famous reports. There was a question of risk of collapse of financial assets, and rise in protectionism from the beginning of 2007. We often refer to the rise of inequality, the problems of cybersecurity, the drama of involuntary migration and the crisis of public finances, as well as the volatility of energy prices and the threat of weapons of mass destruction.
But what takes up more and more space, these are all the issues related to the environment, starting with climate change, but also the loss of biodiversity, extreme weather events and water scarcity. It is to the point where, this year, these threats have occupied four of the top five spots for the risks the most serious consequences for the world, and copier, just the first five ranks for the risk the more likely.
These threats to our planet, and how we prevent the experts for years, should not be considered in isolation, but as phenomena interconnected, explain each year to the authors of the report of the Davos Forum. The outbreak of a pandemic, for example, is likely, among other things, to strengthen the present tendency of countries to close in on them, in addition to hit disproportionately the poorest, the burden on public finances and give a good excuse to recalcitrant to postpone the fight against climate change. These same climatic upheavals that occupy, however, the top of the ranking of the main threats to which our societies will face.
Call to action
As its name indicates, this report on global risks — like all the other warnings of the same kind that we turn to the experts — is not the chronicle of the woes that smash necessarily on us. Some of these hazards may never materialize, or not before years. It is also one of the reasons why our companies often have an equally hard time addressing it seriously, until the emergency forces them to do so.
And, as its name also indicates, the global risks report also shows that these dangers are not only the matter of a few countries, but will weigh on the whole world, and that, to address them, a joint action is needed.