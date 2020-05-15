Analysis: times are hard for the WTO
The director general of the world trade Organization, Robert Azevêdo, has announced his departure at the end of the summer.
The director general of the world trade Organization (WTO), Robert Azevêdo, has taken the world by surprise on Thursday by announcing his departure at the end of the summer, a year to the day prior to the scheduled end of his second four-year term. The Brazilian has attributed its decision to “family reasons” and explained that they had chosen this time to let the 164 member countries the necessary time for him to find a successor before the holding of a ministerial conference important next year.
Character erased, not to say dull, this career diplomat has made as much as he was able to his talents as a negotiator for seven years to pay it back at least in motion an institution which had reached a stalemate after 12 years of negotiations, and multilateral attempts meant to make it a better place for developing countries in the world trading order.
Already criticized by some, who accused him of being in the service of the rich countries, and by the other, who blamed being late on the challenges of the time in addition to is letting them roll in the flour by China and its unfair trade practices, the WTO has seen the sky fall on your head when the United States, the power at the heart of its creation, began to declare trade war on everything that moves, including the chinese giant, in addition to paralyze, from the month of December, which was supposed to make her ” the gendarme of world trade “, that is to say, its dispute settlement mechanism.
The pandemic of COVID-19 did nothing to fix things. As expected, the WTO provides that the decline in global economic growth will lead to a fall of 13 per cent to 32 per cent in merchandise trade this year. But this is not all. Sixty countries have raised new trade barriers to trade in medical equipment, without that the international institution has been able to do, or even just say, much.
The nations that have tightened their control of foreign investments count for more than half of the world economy, 90 % of the world population lives largely now behind closed borders and everyone now seems to agree on the need to protect his industrial independence in key sectors, such as medical products.
A death still alive and well
For some, a tiny virus has come to strike a fatal blow to globalization, but it is a question of definition. From the commercial point of view, the health crisis seems to be rather in the way of accelerating a process that was already underway and which aims to bring the production of its major markets and strengthen value chains by making them more short and redundant.
If it means the death of globalization as a return of the State, it is true that, with the exception perhaps of the major central banks, and scientists around the world who have chased the new coronavirus, the countries have largely demonstrated a lack of co-ordination, in particular to the G7 and the G20.
It is difficult, however, to rejoice in it. If there’s a problem that stems from the shrinkage spectacular of the distance between peoples and that will not really set as it will not be for everyone, it is the current health crisis.
Several want particularly to a certain conception of globalization that is too nice to the values of laissez-faire economics. However, many experts pointed out that the major crises in the past have often led to social advances and important policies. This has been particularly the case of the Great Depression and the Second world War. after which was built the welfare State, but not only. He came out of the great multilateral institutions designed to help countries to better work together, including the united Nations, the world Bank and the general Agreement on tariffs and trade, better known under its English acronym GATT, that is to say, the forerunner of the WTO.