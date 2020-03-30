Analytics: as the coronavirus will affect the markets for TVs, laptops, smartphones and cars
Coronavirus broke many plans this year in the IT industry. In addition to the cancellation of mass events, measures to limit outbreaks of diseases also affect sales of different products. Analysts from TrendForce forecasts were given in several categories of end products (based on data received up to 26 March inclusive).
TV
Pandemic COVID-19 caused damage to the television industry, starting with the Chinese market. China in February began to close the city banned the work of some of the stores, increased the duration of holidays and limited transportation by land, air and water. These changes have reduced demand for TVs in China and indirectly caused a shortage of labor and materials in the supply chain for production. Although in March, China experienced gradual relief of the pandemic, its spread in Europe and the United States is accelerating and outside China, more and more cities and countries fall under quarantine. In addition, the stock market collapse in many countries heavily affected by the financial climate, and has undermined the confidence of consumers.
The television industry is currently facing challenges both on the side of production and demand. TrendForce has lowered its forecast for world shipments of televisions in the first quarter to 44.6 million units by 8.6 % less than forecast before the pandemic. A similar reduction is expected in the second quarter to 47.6 million units, up 7.3% over the previous forecasts.
Moreover, the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020 and Euro 2020 was postponed to 2021, which in turn further weakened the demand for televisions. In this regard, TrendForce has lowered the forecast on the supply of TV sets for the entire 2020 to 205,2 million units, which is 5.8 % less than in 2019. This number is 6.7% below the forecast TrendForce before the pandemic. In connection with the likelihood of worsening of the pandemic in the US and emerging Asian regions TrendForce may further lower its forecast for deliveries in the future.
Laptops
The pandemic affected the production capacity of the six leading manufacturers of laptops, most of which are located in China. The result lowered its forecast TrendForce notebook shipments in the first quarter on an impressive 20.3 per cent to 27.9 million units. Now in China there is a recovery after the epidemic, and OEM manufacturers are actively increasing the supply of materials and manufacturing (now it is at 70 %). It is expected that supplies will return to normal levels by may.
Although at the end of March increased the demand for chromebooks for education and business laptops at home, in March, the pandemic began to spread rapidly in Europe and the United States, accounting for more than 50% of laptop sales. The blow inflicted on the confidence of consumers and the consequences are unlikely to be quickly eliminated. Analysts believe that demand will slow in the short term, but the willingness to buy new laptops may be less than expected even at the end of the year, during the winter holidays. Given the uncertainty of future demand, TrendForce has lowered the forecast of the supply of laptops for 2020 by 3.5% compared to the projections without taking into account COVID-19 – up to 156,7 million units.
Smartphones
In conditions when the global economy is suffering from a coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that the overall demand for consumer electronics also fell sharply. Currently, the impact of the pandemic on the smartphone market is mainly due to demand. Consumers around the world will be more likely to postpone purchases of new smartphones this year, thereby lengthening the replacement cycle of devices and reducing the overall average cost. In addition, the growth of costs throughout the supply chain (the cost of labor, changes in the exchange rates of currencies, and so on) will further reduce the profitability of manufacturers of smartphones. Market uncertainty can also lead to changes in the industry, in terms of market share. Given that the scale of the pandemic continue to grow, the forecast of production of smartphones this year substantially revised. Total sales of smartphones in the world in 2020 is expected to reach, 1.29 billion units, up an impressive 7.8% less than in 2019.
The current financial crisis accompanying the pandemic, gave rise to many uncertainties and is able to surpass the financial crisis of 2007-2008 on the scale. Consequently, the overall economic Outlook for the second half of 2020 can be even more grim, because in the short term it is not expected that the pandemic will be under control. TrendForce does not exclude the possibility of further reducing the demand for smartphones.
Cars
Pandemic is currently causing significant damage to the automotive industry. Previously, she primarily affected non-Chinese markets due to shortages of materials. For example, several plants in South Korea, Japan and Europe have suspended work from-for shortages of parts. More recently, in China, the situation stabiliziruemost, but the pandemic quickly spread throughout Europe and North America. This leads to the stops of the enterprises, disruption of supply chains and similar large-scale consequences for automakers worldwide.
After Italy and Spain were quarantined, other European countries and the United States began to follow suit, and many car manufacturers stopped production in Europe and North America from March 16. Most of these outages have been announced for one to two weeks, but during that time, producers can make the decision on the extension of the measures.
The effects of the pandemic and the recent stock market crash, caused by including a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia are expected to lead to delayed or excluded with the market demand. The fact that the cost of car is high, Yes, and not always it is a necessity. In the result, analysts believe that global car sales in the first quarter of 2020 will fall by 24% compared to the same period of 2019. As in many countries, except for China, there is still the peak of the pandemic, their car markets is also likely to face significant consequences as a result of Bo? most of the demand in the automotive market will be delayed until the second half of 2020.