And if we put an end to the exploitation of animals?
Martine Letarte
Special Collaboration
April 18, 2020
Isaac Kasamani Agence France-Presse
According to many scientists, the new coronavirus from the pangolin, a mammal that is the subject of a poaching particularly intense.
This text is part of the special Earth Day
The containment of current due to the pandemic back in the news a number of questions about consumption and the environment. We are also looking carefully at animal exploitation, given that many scientists say that the virus may be passed from the bat to the pangolin, a species that there is considerable poaching in the world for its meat and scales, which would have allowed the virus to mutate to attack the man. Discussion around the exploitation of animals with Valéry Giroux, coordinator of the Centre for research in ethics at the University of Montreal.
“Without presenting the animals as sources of virus or suggest that humans should avoid any contact with them for health reasons, it seems to me important to recognize that the exploitation of animals plays a big role in what happens in this moment and that it is time to put an end for good to them first, as well as for ours,” says Valéry Giroux, also an associate professor at the Faculty of law of the University of Montreal.
So, because the farming, hunting and poaching increase contacts between animals and humans, these practices favor the development of epidemics.
Theoretically, the animalistes, which include the véganes, who reject all other practices based on the exploitation of animals, have different points of view with environmentalists, but some of their interests converge. We also saw, among the concerns related to the context of a pandemic, environmentalists point the finger the loss of biodiversity and deforestation.
“Yet, these elements are intimately related to the exploitation of animals,” observes Ms. Giroux. One of the major reasons for the decline of the forests is their conversion into pastures for animals bred and vast fields of soybeans used to feed livestock. “
Rather than focusing on the points of divergence between the two movements, the researcher in the field of animal ethics suggests, for example, to form a common front.
“There is a way to think in a convergent way, the justice to the human beings of future generations, to the human beings today who experience health risks due to our exploitation of animals and to animals as “specimens,” she says.
The antispécisme to design a better world
Valéry Giroux belongs to the current of thought antispéciste, who refuses to discriminate against sentient beings because they do not belong to the species Homo sapiens.
“For example, we should not be subjected to pigs sore treatments that we would not inflict on humans, or even pets,” she says. The animals we use for our purposes are sensitive, they are aware of the world around them, they are affected by the manner in which we treat and they have intérêtsfondamentaux comparable to ours. “
If some justify this discrimination that we are doing by the fact that animals have less cognitive abilities than humans, antispécistes do not see the relevance of morality.
“You can’t use these features to provide more or less value to the individuals ; the proof is that it does not grant pasplus of fundamental rights of the human beings the most intelligent,” says Ms. Giroux, the author of the book The antispécisme, the output of which has been postponed to June due to the pandemic.
After the struggles for the abolition of slavery, for gender equality, for the legalisation of homosexuality and against racism, the antispécisme would be the normal evolution of the sensitivities of the human, according to the researcher.
“We founded the human equality saying that we are all human beings, regardless of the colour of the skin, or the ethnic community, she adds. But, in saying that, it has been claimed that the boundary was the one that separated the human beings from all the others. “
She is convinced that it is now made to the next step.
“After having denied that the colour of the skin allows for the discrimination, it is necessary to make the step towards the species,” she says. Because the criterion of the species is organic, is of the same nature as that of the color of the skin, and it has no moral importance. “
Everything converges so currently, in the eyes of Valéry Giroux, to stop the exploitation of animals : “for the well-being of the animals, for the environment, for health issues, there are only benefits “.