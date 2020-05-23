And the best interpreter canin is… Uggie from The Artist
Uggie has planted its price during the entire promotion of the film in 2011.
22 may 2020 17: 10 pm
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — It had charmed the world in The Artist (2011): the Jack Russel Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past twenty years, by receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm dog, an award given usually during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.
Health environment requires, this ceremony is held in a virtual way, on the app Zoom, the Dash, the lining of Uggie, receiving the necklace encrusted with diamonds in the place of the star canine that disappeared five years ago at the age of 13 years.
Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It is a reward for the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, as it is of the flesh (…and os), or in an animated film.
In 2019, it is the pittbull Brandy, in It was once… in Hollywood, that has been distinguished. The origin of this distinction canine, Toby Rose has decided to reward again Uggie for his performance in The Artist, but also to have hoisted its price during the entire promotion of the film he noted to the AFP.