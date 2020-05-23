And the best interpreter canin is… Uggie from The Artist

Uggie has planted its price during the entire promotion of the film in 2011.

22 may 2020 17: 10 pm

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — It had charmed the world in The Artist (2011): the Jack Russel Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past twenty years, by receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm dog, an award given usually during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.

Health environment requires, this ceremony is held in a virtual way, on the app Zoom, the Dash, the lining of Uggie, receiving the necklace encrusted with diamonds in the place of the star canine that disappeared five years ago at the age of 13 years.

Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It is a reward for the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, as it is of the flesh (…and os), or in an animated film.

In 2019, it is the pittbull Brandy, in It was once… in Hollywood, that has been distinguished. The origin of this distinction canine, Toby Rose has decided to reward again Uggie for his performance in The Artist, but also to have hoisted its price during the entire promotion of the film he noted to the AFP.

Uggie on the red carpet in Hollywood while he had the right to put its paws in the cement of the walk of fame.

Archives AFP Kevork Djansezian

A price that braque also the spotlight on the work of the dog trainer Omar Von Muller, to work also for the film of Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Win the Palm dog has been the launch pad for The Artist up to the Oscars, ” he remembers. “Has the time, we didn’t know how the movie was going to be received, he says the AFP from his home in Los Angeles decorated with many portraits of Uggie. He was a member of the family. He loved to work and have the attention on him, on the trays. He will be forever in our hearts”.

