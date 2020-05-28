André Boisclair accused of sexual assault army
May 28, 2020 15h56
Updated at 17h52
André Boisclair accused of sexual assault army
The former leader of the Parti québécois (PQ) André Boisclair accused of sexual assault with a weapon, for actions that have been committed six years ago.
The events complained of allegedly took place on January 8, 2014, in Montreal, according to the arrest warrant referred to which is dated Wednesday and signed by a judge of the Court of Québec.
The assault would have been committed with another person.
As it is a term referred to, this means that the ex-politician will have to report to a police station before having to submit to the court, where he could be formally charged.
The 54 year old man is referred by two charges on one victim, which is obviously not identified.
These charges can result in a maximum imprisonment term of 14 years.
The ex-politician was leader of the PQ in November 2005 until his resignation in may 2007. He had resigned as a member of parliament a few months later.
André Boisclair had also been delegate general of Québec in New York from 2012 to 2013.
Since June 2016, he was director general of the urban development Institute of Quebec (UDI). UDI has confirmed on Thursday that André Boisclair has handed in his resignation.
He was elected as member of the Parti québécois for the first time in the riding of Gouin in 1989, when he was only 23 years old.