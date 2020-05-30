André Boisclair showed up at a police station in Montréal
May 29, 2020 14h51
Updated at 15h41
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The former leader of the Parti québécois (PQ) André Boisclair went to the police, Friday morning, to respond to the arrest warrant referred to which it was subject in connection with a case of sexual assault army that is accused of having committed six years ago.
The ex-politician presented himself at the operational Centre of the eastern division of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), located on the boulevard Langelier in the borough of Saint-Léonard, around 8: 00. It came out a little over three hours later.
André Boisclair was accompanied by his lawyer. He wore a mask and a blue shirt. The entry as to the output, it is not addressed to the journalists who were on site.
The events complained of allegedly took place on January 8, 2014, in Montreal, according to the arrest warrant referred to which is dated Wednesday and signed by a judge of the Court of Québec.
The assault would have been committed with another person.
As Mr. Boisclair was the subject of a term referred to, he had to report to the police before being summoned by the court, where he could be formally charged.
The 54 year old man is referred by two charges on one victim, which is obviously not identified.
These charges can result in a maximum imprisonment term of 14 years.
The ex-politician was leader of the PQ in November 2005 until his resignation in may 2007. He had resigned as a member of parliament a few months later.
André Boisclair had also been delegate general of Québec in New York from 2012 to 2013.
Since June 2016, he was director general of the urban development Institute of Quebec (UDI). UDI has confirmed on Thursday that he had handed in his resignation.