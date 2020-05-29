André Boisclair will present at the police station

| May 29, 2020 | News | No Comments



May 29, 2020

Vincent Larouche

The Press

The former politician André Boisclair, who is facing a criminal charge of sexual assault with a weapon, arrived at the police station this morning for the taking of his fingerprints.

The arrest warrant referred filed Thursday at the palais de justice of Montreal, provided that the former minister and former leader of the official opposition in the national Assembly presents itself in one of the operational centres of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) to settle the formalities surrounding his indictment.

Mr. Boisclair has arrived at the operational Centre Is, near the autoroute Métropolitaine, to 8 h.

Le Soleil

