Andrew Jack, an actor of Star Wars, died of the COVID-19
Andrew Jack in <em>Star Wars: Episode VII – The awakening of the Force</em>
April 1, 2020 21h39
SYDNEY, Australia — actor Andrew Jack, seen especially in several films of Star Wars, has died in Britain as a result of the COVID-19, has announced his agent on Wednesday. He was 76.
Andrew Jack, who also formed the actors to use accents for specific roles, died Tuesday in a hospital in Surrey, said her agent, Jill McCullough, in a press release.
“Andrew lived on one of the oldest houseboats functional on the Thames, he was fiercely independent, but madly in love with his wife, also specialists of the dialects”, said Ms McCullough.
The actor appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The last Jedi in the skin of the general Ematt, as well as in Solo: A history of Star Wars and Star Wars: Episode VII – The awakening of the Force.
His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is in quarantine in Australia, has published on the social networks : “Andrew Jack has received a diagnosis of coronavirus-two days ago. He did not suffer and died peacefully knowing that his family was with him.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild symptoms, or moderate, such as fever and cough that will disappear in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even cause death.
Customers of Andrew Jack for training courses in dialect have included Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.